Construction Workers Create Havoc In Man’s Life, He Takes “Trashy” Revenge To Teach Them A Lesson

When heaven wants to punish a person for some sin, big or small, it sometimes just sends them some obnoxious neighbors. That’s all. That’s enough. You can just get some heavenly popcorn and watch the poor guy try to cope with this punishment from above…

No, the user u/Alaskan_Apostrophe, the narrator of our story today, apparently got lucky with his future neighbor – but the construction crew that built this guy’s house turned out to be incredibly messy, entitled, and arrogant. However, our hero still managed to find a way to deal with them.

Bad neighbors are a true punishment from above – but in today’s story, the bad guys are just a construction crew

The author of the post recently got a new neighbor who asked if the construction workers could use his garden hose, and the man agreed to this polite request

However, the carpenters turned out to be really messy and entitled guys, creating a real pigsty everywhere around the building site

The author tried to reason with them, but all he got was an attitude

So the man resorted to petty revenge, nailing the garbage collected to the newly-painted walls with a staple gun

So, the Original poster (OP) says that construction recently began on the property next to his house, and the new neighbor turned out to be a very polite and courteous guy. He asked if the builders could use the author’s garden hose during the work, and our hero just couldn’t refuse. However, it turned out that the construction crew wasn’t that nice…

A crew of carpenters arrived – some young and rather entitled guys. They created a real mess at the construction site, regularly blasting loud, lousy music from morning until late at night. When the original poster tried to reason with them, all he got was attitude. But the author was already mulling over petty revenge.

Late in the evening, just after the crew finished painting the walls of the house and left, our hero arrived at the construction site with some pre-collected construction debris and a staple gun. In the next hour, he smashed it all onto the walls in spectacular disarray – so much so that the resulting spectacle, according to the OP, resembled a piece of modern art!

When the carpenters returned the next morning, a very unpleasant surprise awaited them. They tried calling the police, but after a detailed conversation with them, the customer (Mr. Nice) arrived. After another short talk with the author, the new neighbor apologized for the workers’ behavior, and a new crew showed up to finish the work that day.

Besides witty revenge, another important aspect of this story should be highlighted. The entire conflict began after a calm and detailed conversation, and it ended the same way. This is the right approach – for example, as this dedicated post on LinkedIn advises, no matter how much stress noisy construction workers are causing you, you should first talk to the folks.

In any case, if the original poster, instead of resorting to petty revenge, had just reported it to the police, the outcome might also have been in his favor. Although I admit, it wouldn’t have been as effective. “If you are losing reasonable enjoyment of your property, or prevented from using your space, you are entitled to compensation,” the Super Lawyers website reasonably claims.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of development it is, there’s always someone who has some kind of objection to the extra traffic, extra noise, or whatever,” this post at Cooperator News says. One way or another, any construction is associated with inconveniences for neighbors, and it’s the responsibility of the developer to try to minimize them. Or at least apologize, as the new neighbor did in this story.

Most people in the comments, while praising the author’s resourcefulness and wit, nevertheless acknowledged that he could’ve just called Mr. Nice and complained immediately – and that would likely have resolved the problem even sooner. However, then we wouldn’t have witnessed such a neat revenge plot, would we, our dear readers?

Most commenters under the original post sided with the author, cracking up at his witty revenge plan

