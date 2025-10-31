Male Karen Keeps Blocking Neighbor’s Driveway All The Time, Netizens Advise Getting Cops Involved

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s Halloween today – a time when, according to many widespread legends, all sorts of evil spirits roam the earth, causing all sorts of problems and misfortunes for ordinary people. Zombies, witches, ghosts, goblins, entitled neighbors… Yes, some people don’t even need to wear a costume to look absolutely creepy…

Well, our narrator today, the user u/RamboTheC**t, encountered a serious problem a few months ago: his new neighbor not only developed the disgusting habit of parking the van blocking his driveway, but also simply brushed off his indignant demands to stop doing it. Ain’t it evil?

Reddit

Entitled neighbors sometimes could be just like a punishment from above – especially when they make a habit to block your driveway

White van parked blocking neighbor's driveway on residential street, illustrating issue with male Karen behavior seen by netizens.

Image credits: RamboTheC**t / Reddit

The author of the post is a homeowner in Birmingham, UK, whose new neighbor keeps parking straight in his driveway, despite all talks and reasons

Text excerpt discussing a neighbor parking blocking the driveway and asking for advice on handling a male Karen situation.

Text image stating issues with a male Karen blocking neighbor's driveway by parking on the pavement restricting access.

Image credits: RamboTheC**t

Two men arguing at a fence, illustrating a male Karen blocking neighbor's driveway causing dispute outdoors.

Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author even tried to file a report to local authorities but failed for some unknown reason

Text excerpt showing a conversation about a male Karen repeatedly blocking a neighbor's driveway and being confronted.

Text describing a neighbor parking blocking a driveway repeatedly, causing frustration and advice to involve cops.

Image credits: RamboTheC**t

Man looking thoughtfully out window, concerned about male Karen blocking neighbor's driveway repeatedly

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Meanwhile the neighbor keeps parking his huge van blocking the man’s car over and over and just brushes his reasons off like it’s something annoying

Text stating frustration about reporting a male Karen blocking neighbor's driveway multiple times without action.

Text showing a homeowner asking for advice on stopping a male Karen from blocking their driveway access repeatedly.

Text excerpt discussing van mileage drop between MOT checks related to male Karen blocking neighbor's driveway incident.

Image credits: RamboTheC**t

So, the man decided to ask the netizens’ advice – maybe he should’ve resorted to petty revenge or something else?

So, the Original Poster (OP) says they recently got new neighbors, a couple, and literally from the very first day, the man chose the author’s driveway as a place to park his large van. Our hero politely asked them not to block his driveway, and the neighbor reluctantly moved – but the very next day, the same thing happened.

This repeated itself day after day, and when our hero left his car parked on the street once, the neighbor immediately parked his van right behind him, leaving him with no room to back out. Furthermore, whenever he asked not to block the car, the neighbor and his girlfriend simply shrugged, as if they were hearing something extremely annoying.

The original poster’s attempts to complain to local authorities were also fruitless. Whether the problem lay in bureaucracy or something else, the fact remains: time passes, and the neighbor’s van continues to block the author’s driveway, thus making him literally seething with anger.

As a result, our hero decided to turn to the collective wisdom of the internet and ask: is there any way to deal with this obnoxious neighbor? Perhaps he should contact his landlord or estate agent, the author wonders. Or should he just move on to petty revenge right off the bat?

White van blocking neighbor's driveway in a residential area with cars parked nearby on a cloudy day.

Image credits: RamboTheC**t / Reddit

Well, according to the rules, whether in the US or the UK, if there’s a driveway with a dropped kerb, it’s actually illegal to park across it anyway. Moreover, this dedicated article on the Havering London borough official website claims that even if the person shares the kerb with the neighbor, the neighbor’s consent is required to park there.

If the driveway with a dropped kerb is officially registered, it’s easier to file a report against a violator, as this post on the Ealing borough Council blog states. “You will need to leave a message with the details of the vehicle blocking your dropped kerb, your full address, and the dropped kerb reference number,” the source claims. Thus, the issue will, theoretically, be resolved fairly quickly.

Many readers of the original post also urged the author to just call the police. According to commenters, the original poster simply wasted a lot of time trying to reason with their neighbor, when they should’ve contacted the police or the towing company after just the first or second instance of illegal parking. At least, there are many known cases where this worked perfectly.

Well, and if the author, for whatever reason, doesn’t want to contact the police, then, according to the responders, there are many effective methods of petty revenge. For example, regular early wakeup calls. “Wake him up at 3am because you need to go and get bread,” someone wrote quite wittily. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this situation?

People in the comments supported the author firmly, but just advised him to call the police as well – and that’s all

Reddit conversation about a male Karen repeatedly blocking neighbor's driveway with advice to involve cops.

Comments discussing calling the police about a male Karen repeatedly blocking neighbor's driveway.

User discussion about male Karen repeatedly blocking neighbor's driveway and advice to involve cops for resolution.

Comments about male Karen blocking neighbor's driveway and discussing costs to paint no parking lines.

Male Karen blocking neighbor’s driveway with car, causing frustration and advice to involve police intervention online.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a male Karen blocking a neighbor’s driveway repeatedly.

Commenter advising to call police about male Karen who keeps blocking neighbor's driveway repeatedly.

Comment advising to call police after a male Karen blocks neighbor's driveway repeatedly, discussing legal action.

Comment on a forum post about a male Karen frequently blocking a neighbor’s driveway, with advice to involve the cops.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a male Karen for blocking a neighbor's driveway repeatedly.