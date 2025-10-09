Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Nosy Neighbor Shames Couple For Owning Big Home With No Kids, Their Heartbreaking Reply Silences Her
Couple enjoying drinks outdoors with friends in a large home garden, facing judgment from nosy neighbor about no kids.
Couples, Relationships

Nosy Neighbor Shames Couple For Owning Big Home With No Kids, Their Heartbreaking Reply Silences Her

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Words can often be real weapons, wounding people even more than swords, sabers, or knives. This life truth has been known for ages, yet we still continue to hurt others with our words – even if unconsciously. Small talk – small wounds, but no less painful.

In fact, the author of our story today, the user u/ThisIsMyMommyAccount, never expected that what promised to be a completely harmless meeting with new neighbors would suddenly turn out to be so traumatizing and painful for her. However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves and just read on.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Many people don’t think about what they actually say while speaking with complete strangers, thus sometimes hurting them deeply – and ruining the contact completely

    Couple embracing in front of a big home with a for sale sign, highlighting owning a big home with no kids.

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author and her husband bought a big house 3 years ago – and the woman got pregnant soon after moving there

    Couple owning big home with no kids faces nosy neighbor shaming, their heartfelt reply silences her criticism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple explains owning big home without kids while facing nosy neighbor shaming during house search conversation.

    Text about moving into a big house, pregnancy loss, and attending a neighbors meeting in a quiet neighborhood.

    Image credits:

    Couple sitting on couch, woman upset and man comforting her, reflecting nosy neighbor shaming big home no kids topic.

    Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, it all ended in a miscarriage for her and they were both incredibly upset

    Couple faces nosy neighbor shaming over owning a big home with no kids, their heartfelt reply silences the criticism.

    Text conversation showing a nosy neighbor shaming couple for owning a big home with no kids and their silent, heartbreaking reply.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a story about a nosy neighbor shaming a couple for owning a big home with no kids.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple enjoying a garden party outside their big home, smiling and raising glasses in a joyful, kid-free gathering.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The couple went to a neighborhood event soon after, to get acquainted with the neighbors

    Text excerpt about nosy neighbor shaming a couple for owning a big home with no kids and their heartfelt reply.

    Text of a heartbreaking reply from a couple about miscarriage after being shamed for owning a big home with no kids.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a couple's response to a nosy neighbor shaming them for owning a big home with no kids.

    Text excerpt showing a person's emotional response to a nosy neighbor shaming a couple for owning a big home with no kids.

    Image credits:

    Some lady started jokingly “shaming” the author about her “empty big house” – and got severe backlash for those words

    The Original Poster (OP) and her husband have a large house. It’s in a good neighborhood, bought at a good price, and has many rooms. When they bought it a couple of years ago, it was just the two of them, without kids, and they thought it was too big for them – but it was too good a deal to pass up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A couple of weeks later, the author became pregnant, but then, alas, had a miscarriage. It was an incredibly painful experience, but life goes on, and the couple went to a neighborhood event to socialize a bit and put some faces to names.

    So, during a conversation with one of the neighbors, a mom of several kids, the convo turned to the size of the OP’s house, and the woman said that she and her husband should definitely have children so that so many rooms wouldn’t be empty. This triggered painful memories for our heroine, but she tried to calm down and just changed the subject.

    That would’ve been the end of it, but as the couple were leaving, the same neighbor again “joked” that such a large house was a great place for a family with kids to live. This time, the author couldn’t stand it. She approached that lady and told to her face that she and her husband would still wait until her health recovered from the recent miscarriage.

    “She froze,” the author recalls. That woman’s husband also muttered something in her defense, but the OP didn’t listen and simply walked away. Well, they haven’t spoken in the three years since then – but a baby has recently appeared in the couple’s big house!

    Spacious two-story home with large porch surrounded by green lawn and trees, reflecting a big home with no kids.

    Image credits: todd kent / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “Many people have very low social sensitivity and are unable to realize that their jokes, puns or innuendos could be actually extremely painful for their interlocutors,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist whom Bored Panda contacted for a comment on this situation. “On the other hand, it’s quite possible that the problem was that the women weren’t previously acquainted with each other.”

    The expert likely believes that if the neighbor had known the original poster better, she might have realized that her chosen topic of conversation and jokes were causing her obvious discomfort. But that’s how it turned out. Be that as it may, even the way the neighbor couched her innuendo comes across as simply envious.

    “Ultimately, questioning why people you barely know need so much living space is completely unethical and just inappropriate,” Irina sums up. “Of course, the backlash was quite harsh, but when you’re hurt, and so deeply at that, tact is definitely out of the question…”

    People in the comments on the original post 100% agreed with the author and also tried to express sympathy for what she had to go through. As for the damaged relationship with the neighbor – well, after all, not all contacts are truly worth continuing. So what do you, our dear readers, actually think about this story?

    Most commenters. however, supported the author, and gave their sympathy for what she had to go through

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a nosy neighbor shaming a couple for a big home with no kids and their heartfelt reply.

    Comment on social platform showing user SrGrimey responding to a post about a couple owning a big home with no kids.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing nosy neighbor shaming a couple for owning a big home with no kids.

    Comment praising someone for handling a nosy neighbor shaming a couple for their big home without kids.

    Text post from online forum with a user commenting on minding your own business about a nosy neighbor shaming a couple.

    Commenter shares heartbreaking reply to nosy neighbor shaming couple for owning big home with no kids.

    Comment discussing a nosy neighbor shaming a childfree couple for owning a big home with no kids.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a nosy neighbor shaming a couple for owning a big home with no kids.

    Conversation text showing a couple's experience owning a big home with no kids and dealing with nosy neighbors.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing support for a couple owning a big home with no kids amid nosy neighbor shaming.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Children
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    5

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they are old and mature enough to ask when people are having kids, they are old and mature enough to hear the answers "we lost a baby" or "ovarian cancer". They chose to ask inappropriate questions, they can hear the answers.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Threw two stones, got a boulder back through the glasshouse. Hope nosy cuntneighbour still feels horrible. IT'S NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS IF/WHEN PEOPLE HAVE CHILDREN. I know people who have also had to shut this conversation down when pushed on it, myself included. And they push until you finally give the most horrendous response they didn't think might be the actual reason then victimise themselves.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tcwsamvimes avatar
    TCW Sam Vimes
    TCW Sam Vimes
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a couple who had to try 10 years and every medical option possible, congrats on the baby. I know how hurtful those comments can be, good on yer to clap back with a big bomb. It was none of their f*****g business

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they are old and mature enough to ask when people are having kids, they are old and mature enough to hear the answers "we lost a baby" or "ovarian cancer". They chose to ask inappropriate questions, they can hear the answers.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Threw two stones, got a boulder back through the glasshouse. Hope nosy cuntneighbour still feels horrible. IT'S NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS IF/WHEN PEOPLE HAVE CHILDREN. I know people who have also had to shut this conversation down when pushed on it, myself included. And they push until you finally give the most horrendous response they didn't think might be the actual reason then victimise themselves.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tcwsamvimes avatar
    TCW Sam Vimes
    TCW Sam Vimes
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a couple who had to try 10 years and every medical option possible, congrats on the baby. I know how hurtful those comments can be, good on yer to clap back with a big bomb. It was none of their f*****g business

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT