Entitled Neighbor Parks His Cars In Disabled Person’s Driveway, Ends Up Getting Both Of Them Towed Away

Stories about neighbors are often very instructive, and almost every one of them reveals more and more new facets of entitledness in people. And when it looks like there seems to be nowhere further to go, rock bottom has been reached – the next plot clearly shows us extra ways people can be difficult towards others.

The story that we want to tell you today is no exception, and here the unpleasant neighbor also got what he deserved. First appearing on the Reddit ProRevenge community a few months ago, it went viral, but even if it didn’t, it’s definitely worth sharing. So now imagine: UK, a few years ago, an ambulance call…

The author of the post once had a bariatric patient with a broken hip while working as a paramedic

The paramedics needed to call a fire truck to evacuate the patient, but the driveway was blocked by the neighbor’s car

The neighbor rudely refused to move his car, so the author told the firefighters that the patient’s life was at risk so they had their hands free for further actions

The fire truck towed the car easily and its owner was furious over this, yet could do nothing

The original poster (OP) was working as a paramedic and one day his team got a call to a house where there was a bariatric patient who had fallen. After a preliminary examination, the author of the post suggested that the patient had a broken hip, so they needed to be taken to the hospital immediately. But here the OP and his colleagues faced two problems.

The first was that the patient weighed about 420 pounds, so the fire service had to be called to get them to an ambulance. But the main problem was that the patient’s neighbor turned out to be an incredibly arrogant person. The patient had a car and had a disabled parking permit, and had previously repeatedly encountered a conflict with a neighbor due to the fact that he kept parking his car in their dedicated spot.

And now – the fire service truck had to drive closer to the house, and that very neighbor’s two cars were in its way. Of course, parked in violation of numerous rules. An attempt by one of the OP’s colleagues to politely ask the man to clear the passage ended in swearing at the paramedics. One of the firefighters who tried to talk to the car owner faced the same.

Apparently, the commander of the fire brigade was also eager to take revenge on the impudent neighbor, so he simply asked the OP for formal permission to tow the cars. The original poster officially stated that the patient’s life was in danger, and parked cars prevented the delivery of necessary equipment to the house. This untied the hands of the firefighters.

The fire truck easily pushed both vehicles out of their places, and everyone around – the OP, his colleagues, firefighters and even the police who arrived, watched with visible pleasure the gamut of emotions reflected on the face of the neighbor who came running out into the street. Now he tried to turn to the police for help, but they, firstly, already knew that the firefighters had formal permission from the paramedic, and secondly, they themselves had already fined him more than once…

The original poster recalls that a few months later the patient, alas, passed away in the hospital, but at the moment when the OP’s colleagues wheeled them out, a triumphant smile played on their face – after all, impudence and arrogance finally got what they deserved!

By the way, cases like this, when overly arrogant drivers block ambulances, unfortunately, happen literally everywhere. But almost always, these drivers also get instant karma. Like the story one of the people in the comments told about a driver who didn’t want to let an ambulance through traffic, so it just rammed his car. And when the indignant car owner called the police, he only received a fine for obstructing paramedics! Flawless victory!

But seriously, obesity is actually a global problem nowadays. According to the World Health Organization, most of the world’s population live in countries where being overweight and obesity kills more people than being underweight. For example, in the UK, where this story is set, from 1975 to 2016 the share of adults that are overweight or obese increased from 40.1% to 63.7%. Accordingly, the risks to health also increased massively.

However, the problem is not only in health risks, but also in the stigmatization of obese people. “I 100% believe eliminating weight stigma will have a huge effect on the levels of obesity not only in the UK but globally. You may never have witnessed weight stigma but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” says Angela Chesworth, obesity patient advocate, in an interview with FoodActive. “As a bariatric patient who is maintaining a 10 stone weight loss, over the past 8 years, I have witnessed so many more acts of weight stigma, not to me but to other people living with obesity.”

Perhaps our revision of this attitude towards obese people will be facilitated by Darren Aronofsky’s recent film The Whale, for which Brendan Fraser deservedly received an Oscar. Perhaps this story about how a man who definitely stigmatized his obese neighbor got what he deserved will also contribute a bit. And by the way, what do you think about it?

