ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve had chaotic foods, chaotic memes and just chaotic things in general here on Bored Panda. But you know what there’s never enough of? Yes, cats, of course! The rulers and lords of the Internet (and our homes, sadly.) We love cats not only for their cuteness and their innate ability to play the piano. We also love it when they do crazy things.

The X page Chaotic Cats is about exactly that. Their header, a cat impersonating Patrick Bateman, probably tells you all you need to know about what type of content you can expect. So scroll away, pandas, and find your daily dose of cats acting weird below.