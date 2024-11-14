Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned
Celebrities, Movies & tv

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray stripped down for a sexy calendar for Netflix to promote his upcoming Christmas film, The Merry Gentlemen.

“So listen, I may have the perfect white elephant gift for your holiday party,” the 43-year-old actor said in a video posted on the streaming giant’s Instagram account. “Check out my 2025 calendar.”

Highlights
  • Chad Michael Murray promoted his Netflix holiday film with sexy 2025 calendar.
  • Each month of the calendar features themed shirtless photos of the actor.
  • In The Merry Gentlemen, Chad plays a dancer performing in an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.

For each month of the year, you’ll get a shirtless photo of the star with a themed element, like a heart-shaped pillow and red underwear for Valentine’s Day in February, and bunny ears for Easter in April.

Chad Michael Murray posed shirtless for a sexy 2025 calendar ahead of the premiere of his Christmas film, The Merry Gentlemen 
Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

For the Fourth of July, Chad gets patriotic with the American flag wrapped around his shoulders. For August, the actor welcomes his birthday month by posing in red shorts with a sprinkle-covered cake and confetti all around him.

Chad, famous for playing the lead role of Lucas Scott in the teen drama series One Tree Hill, is set to star as a dancer in Netflix’s rom-com, The Merry Gentlemen.

The movie follows a Broadway dancer (Britt Robertson), who stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to try to save her parents’ small-town performing venue.

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

People truly appreciated Netflix’s strategy to promote the film. “I want to personally thank whoever is in charge of the marketing of this film,” one social media user wrote.

“Netflix is healing millennial Americans rn,” another said.

Can we have this in HD so I can print it?” a separate user asked, while somebody else said they needed “this calendar like I need air.”

Another netizen thought the sexy photos gave John Krasinski, recently crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive, some serious competition. “Now he should have been People’s Sexist Man Alive.”

In the holiday rom-com, Chad plays a dancer hired by a Broadway artist as part of an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to save her parents’ performing venue

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

Chad, who “never danced professionally or trained by any means,” had to take dance lessons to prepare for the role, he told People Magazine.

“As we get older, it’s not as easy as it used to be when we were in our 20s, so it was a lot of work, dedication and focus.

“We were doing six-hour days in the dance hall. I got there before all the other guys so that I could learn the majority of all the things before they got there, because some of the guys have previous dance training. I wanted to be ahead of the curve so that I wasn’t holding anybody back. If I was going to do this, I wanted to be all in.”

The 43-year-old left little to the imagination in the Netflix calendar

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

His wife, Sarah Roemer, wasn’t too sure about the movie at first. “She was like, ‘Oh my God, what are you making?’ Because depending on how you shoot it and how you light it, it could be a completely different film,” he said, adding that “it’s a fine line to thread a Christmas movie and strippers and to make it work,” so he wanted to ensure that the tone was right.

Chad previously worked on films such as A Cinderella Story with Hilary Duff and Freaky Friday with Lindsay Lohan. He also played Tristin DuGray on Gilmore Girls, Charlie Todd on Dawson’s Creek, and Edgar Evernever on Riverdale.

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Image credits: Netflix

Britt Roberston praised her co-star’s commitment to his role, saying he was “fully immersed” during their first dance rehearsal. “He seemed to put a lot of effort into it and he cared a lot. I always think that’s a good sign when your actors care about what they’re doing. So I was impressed.”

The Merry Gentlemen premieres on November 20

Image credits: Netflix

Chad described the Peter Sullivan-directed film as something that will get viewers “a little hot and bothered under the collar, which is great, but the romance is there.”

The film also stars Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector David Jr., Colt Prattes, and Marc Anthony Samuel.

You can watch The Merry Gentlemen on Netflix on November 20.

“This is how you promote a new movie,” a fan wrote

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Chad Michael Murray Strips Down For Risqué 2025 Calendar, Leaves Fans Stunned

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

