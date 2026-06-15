The Bear Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Final Season Details

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FX’s hit series The Bear is returning for a fifth and final season, bringing Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his struggling restaurant team back for one last high-stakes chapter.

Since its debut, the culinary drama has captivated audiences with its emotional storytelling set against the pressure-cooker world of professional kitchens. After season 4 left Carmy and the restaurant’s future hanging in the balance, fans have been eager to see what happens next.

The fifth season promises long-awaited answers while also marking the crew’s final service, with Carmy’s future finally set to be decided.

Here are all the major updates, including the release date, cast, and plot details for The Bear season 5.

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The Bear season 5 release date, time, and schedule

Image credits: FX/Hulu

The Bear season 5 is scheduled to release on June 25, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET.

The fifth season consists of eight episodes, two fewer than its predecessor. All episodes will be released on the same day. The eighth episode, titled The Original Beef of Chicagoland, serves as the series finale.

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Where to stream The Bear season 5?

Image credits: FX/Hulu

The Bear season 5 will stream on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in select international territories. Both platforms also host the previous four seasons and the special episode Gary.

A basic Hulu subscription with ads costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year, while the ad-free plan costs $18.99 per month. The service also offers a three-day free trial, allowing new subscribers to watch the final season at no additional cost.

The Bear season 5 cast and characters

Image credits: FX/Hulu

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The Bear centers on Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White.

As he transforms his late brother’s sandwich shop into a fine-dining restaurant, he is joined by Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Sydney “Syd” Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), a talented young chef portrayed by Ayo Edebiri.

Image credits: FX/Hulu

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The central trio is set to return for the fifth and final season alongside the rest of Carmy’s culinary crew, including:

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks, a talented baker at The Bear, who discovers a passion for pastry under the guidance of Carmy and Sydney.

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero, a tough, no-nonsense cook whose dedication helps her grow into a skilled culinary professional.

Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, Carmy’s practical sister who helps keep the family business running amid constant challenges.

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, the Berzatto family’s eccentric, longtime friend who frequently lends a hand around the restaurant.

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim, a veteran cook whose steady presence makes him a valued member of the kitchen team.

Molly Gordon, who plays Carmy’s love interest Claire Dunlap, also returns, along with Will Poulter (Chef Luca), Oliver Platt (Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Donna Berzatto) in recurring roles.

Jon Bernthal, who portrays Carmy’s late brother Mikey Berzatto, is expected to reprise his role.

What will The Bear season 5 be about?

Image credits: FX/Hulu

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The season 4 finale saw Carmy stepping away from the brutal day-to-day challenges of operating a restaurant. He admitted to Sydney that cooking no longer felt like his true passion before making her the de facto leader.

As a result, the biggest question heading into season 5 is whether the restaurant can survive without Carmy or if Carmy can survive without it. Meanwhile, the crew must contend with the threat of a sale and a devastating storm as they prepare a final service that could finally earn the restaurant a Michelin star and fulfill Carmy’s dream.

The Bear season 5 trailer teases a race against time

Image credits: FX/Hulu

A trailer for the fifth season was released on June 8, 2026. It focuses on Sydney and the restaurant crew as they prepare for one last service while racing to save The Bear. In the process, they learn that what truly makes a restaurant special isn’t the food but the people.

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Will The Bear return for season 6?

Image credits: FX/Hulu

As previously mentioned, the series will reach its inevitable end with the fifth season. In July 2025, the series was renewed for a fifth installment. In May 2026, FX announced that the fifth season would also be the multiple Emmy-winning show’s last.

Jamie Lee Curtis had previously hinted that the series was ending through an Instagram post. Jeremy Allen White later revealed that creator Christopher Storer originally planned to end the story with season 4, but later decided to make a fifth and final season.