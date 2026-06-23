The Bear Family Tree Explained: Every Berzatto Member And Extended Family

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The Berzatto family tree in FX’s hit show The Bear is far more complicated than it first appears.

While chef Carmy Berzatto sits at the heart of the story, his family includes a mix of siblings, cousins, and in-laws. Others are considered family despite having no biological connection to the Berzattos. As a result, keeping track of who belongs where isn’t always easy.

Highlights Explore the complete Berzatto family tree and every major relationship in The Bear.

From blood relatives to found family, see how the show’s characters are connected.

Discover the relatives, cousins, and close allies who shape Carmy's world.

From Carmy’s immediate relatives to the extended circle that surrounds him, here’s a complete breakdown of the Berzatto family tree.

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Who is part of the Berzatto family in The Bear?

Image credits: FX/Hulu

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his family’s struggling Italian sandwich shop.

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Carmy takes over the restaurant after his older brother, Michael “Mikey” Berzatto (Jon Bernthal), takes his own life.

Mikey and Carmy also have a sister, Natalie Rose “Sugar” Berzatto (Abby Elliott). She is the family’s middle child and eventually becomes the restaurant’s business manager after Carmy transforms it into The Bear.

Image credits: FX/Hulu

Carmy is initially estranged from his mother, Donna Berzatto (Jamie Lee Curtis), who struggles with substance dependence and mental health issues. Carmy’s father, known only as “Pop” Berzatto, established the family restaurant but has never been named or seen on the show.

Although not a Berzatto, Sugar’s husband, Pete Katinsky (Chris Witaske), and their daughter, Sophie Katinsky, are also part of the family.

Who is in the extended family of the Berzattos?

Image credits: FX/Hulu

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Beyond his immediate relatives, Carmy is surrounded by an extended family that includes several “cousins,” most notably Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). However, despite the title, Carmy and Richie aren’t biologically related.

The only biological Berzatto cousin who appears in the show is Michelle Berzatto (Sarah Paulson), an actress. She is married to Stevie (John Mulaney), who is affectionately treated as a cousin by the family.

Image credits: FX/Hulu

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James “Cicero” Kalinowski (Oliver Platt) became a paternal figure to the Berzatto siblings after their father abandoned them. Although they are not biologically related, the Berzattos call him Uncle Jimmy. He is a key investor in Carmy’s remodeled restaurant.

Jimmy’s first wife, Aunt Gail; his second wife, Aunt Carol; and his son, Nicky Kalinowski, are also considered part of the extended family.

Uncle Lee Lane (Bob Odenkirk), a business partner of Jimmy and “Pop” Berzatto, is an unofficial member of the family whom both Mikey and Carmy openly dislike.

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Richie’s ex-wife, Tiffany, and their daughter, Evie, are also considered part of the extended family.

The Faks and the restaurant family are also important parts of Carmy’s life

Image credits: FX/Hulu

The show’s found-family theme is reflected in Carmy’s relationships with his restaurant team. His work family, known as the Bearitos, initially includes Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Marcus (Lionel Boyce), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson), and Neil Geoff Fak (Matty Matheson).

Later additions to the restaurant family include Sweeps (Corey Hendrix), Manny (Richard Esteras), Angel (José Cervantes Jr.), Charles “Chuckie” DiValentino (Paulie James), and Christopher “Chi-Chi” Zucchero (Christopher Zucchero).

Image credits: FX/Hulu

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Carmy’s colleagues from the restaurant Ever are also considered part of his work family. Notable among them are Luca (Will Poulter), Rene (Rene Gube), Garrett (Andrew Lopez), Jess (Sarah Ramos), Adam Shapiro (Adam Shapiro), and Andrea Terry (Olivia Colman).

Additionally, the Faks are close family friends of the Berzattos. While there are nine Fak siblings in the current generation, only three besides Neil have appeared on the show. They are Theodore Geoff Fak (Ricky Staffieri), Samuel Geoff Fak (John Cena), and Francine Fak (Brie Larson).

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The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.