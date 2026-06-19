‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

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FX’s The Bear has impressed viewers with its intense kitchen drama and complex family dynamics, anchored by standout performances.

It follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a talented chef who returns home to revive his family’s struggling restaurant. The series features a diverse ensemble of characters navigating personal and professional challenges in the high-pressure culinary world.

Highlights Carmy’s final chapter begins as familiar faces return for one last service in The Bear.

The core team faces new challenges in the show’s fifth and final season.

Fan-favorite guest stars are also set to return as the acclaimed series reaches its end.

From Carmy and Sydney to Richie and Sugar, each member of the ensemble plays a vital role in the story. Here’s a complete cast guide to the main characters and actors who play them.

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The Bear season 5 cast: Every returning main character

Image credits: FX/Hulu

The series is packed with talented performers, many of whom have gained wider recognition thanks to their roles in The Bear. With the fifth season slated to be the show’s last, the lead cast is set to reprise their roles one final time.

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Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Image credits: FX/Hulu

The show’s central character, Carmy, grapples with the loss of his older brother, Mikey, while transforming his family’s beef shop into a Michelin-caliber restaurant. At the end of season 4, he quits the restaurant, leaving it to his staff after losing his passion for cooking.

Allen’s performance as Carmy earned him two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney “Syd” Adamu

Image credits: FX/Hulu

A talented young chef who becomes Carmy’s key collaborator, Sydney often clashes with him over how to run the kitchen. Following Carmy’s unexpected departure, she steps into the head chef role and oversees preparations for the restaurant’s last service.

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In 2023, Edebiri won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Image credits: FX/Hulu

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Mikey’s best friend and Carmy’s “cousin,” Richie, struggles with his identity following his divorce. However, he finds a new purpose in life with front-of-house work at the restaurant. In the special episode titled Gary, he is involved in a car accident that will likely shape his story in season 5.

Moss-Bachrach’s portrayal won him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2023.

Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

Image credits: FX/Hulu

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Carmy’s sister is the group’s problem-solver and serves as the restaurant’s business manager. She is protective of her family, especially Carmy, and struggles to manage her job with the newfound responsibilities of motherhood.

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Image credits: FX/Hulu

Marcus is the quiet, introverted pastry chef at the restaurant. Originally the sandwich shop’s bread baker, he discovers a passion for desserts after receiving encouragement from Carmy and Syd.

Liza Colón-Zayas as Bettina “Tina” Marrero

Image credits: FX/Hulu

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Initially a line cook at the shop, Tina was hired by Mikey after being laid off and struggling with debt. She undergoes extensive culinary training and eventually becomes a sous chef at the Bear, where she remains fiercely loyal to her colleagues.

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Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Image credits: FX/Hulu

Carmy and Richie’s childhood friend, Neil, initially works as a handyman at the restaurant. Known for his chaotic and chatty personality, he eventually begins helping Richie with front-of-house responsibilities.

Aside from playing Neil, Matheson, a real-life chef, also serves as the show’s culinary consultant.

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Image credits: FX/Hulu

A veteran soldier and immigrant, Ebraheim worked as a line chef at the sandwich shop. While he supports Carmy, Ebra struggles when the Beef is remodeled into the high-end fine-dining restaurant, the Bear.

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The recurring cast for The Bear season 5

Image credits: FX/Hulu

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Alongside the main cast, Carmy’s extended family and fellow staff members make up the show’s recurring ensemble. Those confirmed to appear in the final season include:

Corey Hendrix as Gary “Sweeps” Woods, a former professional baseball player turned sommelier for the restaurant.

Oliver Platt as James “Cicero” Kalinowski, Carmy’s businessman uncle who funds the restaurant’s makeover.

Molly Gordon as Claire Dunlap, Carmy’s love interest, who works as a physician.

Ricky Staffieri as Theodore Fak, Neil’s brother, who occasionally helps with maintenance.

Christopher Zucchero as Chi-Chi, a food vendor who helps run the restaurant’s sandwich window.

Chris Witaske as Pete, Sugar’s supportive but sometimes skeptical husband.

Guest stars likely to appear in The Bear’s final season

Image credits: FX/Hulu

Over its five-season run, the series has featured an impressive roster of A-list guest stars who have appeared across multiple episodes.

Among them are Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Donna Berzatto, the family matriarch, and Will Poulter, who plays Chef Luca, a highly trained British chef. Curtis and Poulter are confirmed to appear in the final season.

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Jon Bernthal, who portrays Carmy’s deceased brother Mikey, is also likely to reprise his role. Gillian Jacobs could potentially return as Richie’s ex-wife, Tiffany “Tiff” Jerimovich.

The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.