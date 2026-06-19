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‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them
Collage of The Bear Season 5 cast, including Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, depicting characters from the show.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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FX’s The Bear has impressed viewers with its intense kitchen drama and complex family dynamics, anchored by standout performances.

It follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a talented chef who returns home to revive his family’s struggling restaurant. The series features a diverse ensemble of characters navigating personal and professional challenges in the high-pressure culinary world.

Highlights
  • Carmy’s final chapter begins as familiar faces return for one last service in The Bear.
  • The core team faces new challenges in the show’s fifth and final season.
  • Fan-favorite guest stars are also set to return as the acclaimed series reaches its end.

From Carmy and Sydney to Richie and Sugar, each member of the ensemble plays a vital role in the story. Here’s a complete cast guide to the main characters and actors who play them.

RELATED:

    The Bear season 5 cast: Every returning main character

    ‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    The series is packed with talented performers, many of whom have gained wider recognition thanks to their roles in The Bear. With the fifth season slated to be the show’s last, the lead cast is set to reprise their roles one final time.

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    Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

    ‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    The show’s central character, Carmy, grapples with the loss of his older brother, Mikey, while transforming his family’s beef shop into a Michelin-caliber restaurant. At the end of season 4, he quits the restaurant, leaving it to his staff after losing his passion for cooking. 

    Allen’s performance as Carmy earned him two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

    Ayo Edebiri as Sydney “Syd” Adamu

    ‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    A talented young chef who becomes Carmy’s key collaborator, Sydney often clashes with him over how to run the kitchen. Following Carmy’s unexpected departure, she steps into the head chef role and oversees preparations for the restaurant’s last service.

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    In 2023, Edebiri won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role.

    Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

    ‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

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    Mikey’s best friend and Carmy’s “cousin,” Richie, struggles with his identity following his divorce. However, he finds a new purpose in life with front-of-house work at the restaurant. In the special episode titled Gary, he is involved in a car accident that will likely shape his story in season 5.

    Moss-Bachrach’s portrayal won him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2023.

    Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

    ‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

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    Carmy’s sister is the group’s problem-solver and serves as the restaurant’s business manager. She is protective of her family, especially Carmy, and struggles to manage her job with the newfound responsibilities of motherhood. 

    Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

    ‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    Marcus is the quiet, introverted pastry chef at the restaurant. Originally the sandwich shop’s bread baker, he discovers a passion for desserts after receiving encouragement from Carmy and Syd.

    Liza Colón-Zayas as Bettina “Tina” Marrero

    ‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

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    Initially a line cook at the shop, Tina was hired by Mikey after being laid off and struggling with debt. She undergoes extensive culinary training and eventually becomes a sous chef at the Bear, where she remains fiercely loyal to her colleagues.

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    Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

    ‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    Carmy and Richie’s childhood friend, Neil, initially works as a handyman at the restaurant. Known for his chaotic and chatty personality, he eventually begins helping Richie with front-of-house responsibilities. 

    Aside from playing Neil, Matheson, a real-life chef, also serves as the show’s culinary consultant. 

    Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

    ‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    A veteran soldier and immigrant, Ebraheim worked as a line chef at the sandwich shop. While he supports Carmy, Ebra struggles when the Beef is remodeled into the high-end fine-dining restaurant, the Bear.

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    The recurring cast for The Bear season 5

    ‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

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    Alongside the main cast, Carmy’s extended family and fellow staff members make up the show’s recurring ensemble. Those confirmed to appear in the final season include:

    • Corey Hendrix as Gary “Sweeps” Woods, a former professional baseball player turned sommelier for the restaurant. 
    • Oliver Platt as James “Cicero” Kalinowski, Carmy’s businessman uncle who funds the restaurant’s makeover.
    • Molly Gordon as Claire Dunlap, Carmy’s love interest, who works as a physician.
    • Ricky Staffieri as Theodore Fak, Neil’s brother, who occasionally helps with maintenance.
    • Christopher Zucchero as Chi-Chi, a food vendor who helps run the restaurant’s sandwich window.
    • Chris Witaske as Pete, Sugar’s supportive but sometimes skeptical husband.

    Guest stars likely to appear in The Bear’s final season

    ‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Returning Character And Who Plays Them

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    Over its five-season run, the series has featured an impressive roster of A-list guest stars who have appeared across multiple episodes.

    Among them are Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Donna Berzatto, the family matriarch, and Will Poulter, who plays Chef Luca, a highly trained British chef. Curtis and Poulter are confirmed to appear in the final season.

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    Jon Bernthal, who portrays Carmy’s deceased brother Mikey, is also likely to reprise his role. Gillian Jacobs could potentially return as Richie’s ex-wife, Tiffany “Tiff” Jerimovich. 

    The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For anyone who hasn't a clue and had never heard of it, it's apparently an acclaimed comedy-drama about a fine-dining chef who returns to Chicago to run his family's dilapidated sandwich shop. Some things do not travel over 'the pond', but never mind.

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    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For anyone who hasn't a clue and had never heard of it, it's apparently an acclaimed comedy-drama about a fine-dining chef who returns to Chicago to run his family's dilapidated sandwich shop. Some things do not travel over 'the pond', but never mind.

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