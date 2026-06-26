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The Bear Season 5: Every Guest Star And Where We’ve Seen Them Before
A man in a suit and a woman in a quilted jacket sit on a park bench, discussing The Bear Season 5 guest stars.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

The Bear Season 5: Every Guest Star And Where We’ve Seen Them Before

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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The Bear season 5 not only reunites its award-winning ensemble but also continues the show’stradition of memorable celebrity guest appearances

The series is known for surprise A-list cameos, with Brie Larson, John Cena, John Mulaney, Sarah Paulson, and Jamie Lee Curtis all appearing in previous seasons. As the acclaimed FX show serves up its final season, viewers must be eager to discover which guest stars appear this time.

Highlights
  • The Bear season 5 welcomes fresh faces alongside fan-favorite returning guest stars.
  • The final season features surprise cameos while keeping the spotlight on family drama.
  • Here's every new and returning celebrity guest star appearing in season 5.

Here’s a full rundown of everynew and returning guest star in The Bear season 5.

RELATED:

    Elsie Fisher joins the cast as The Computer’s niece

    A scene from The Bear Season 5 featuring guest star Sarah Paulson with two other actors.

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    Actress Elsie Fisher is a new addition who first appears in the second episode of season 5. She portrays Terry “Cheese” Cheddario, the niece of Uncle Computer, who is part of Carmy’s extended family.

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    Cheese is a tech whiz who helps assess the damage to the restaurant after a destructive storm. Fisher is best known for voicing Agnes in the animated Despicable Me franchise. She also played Skye in the Prime Video hit The Summer I Turned Pretty.

    Bob Odenkirk returns as Carmy’s distant uncle

    A close-up of guest star John Mulaney in a scene from The Bear Season 5, with another actor in the background.

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    Bob Odenkirk reprises his role as Uncle Lee Lane, a family friend of the Berzattos who appears at the final dinner. 

    Odenkirk is famous for his performance as Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill on Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. He is also known for starring as Hutch Mansell in the action thriller Nobody and its sequel. 

    Harry Lennix plays Marcus’s father

    Guest star Alex Moffat in a professional setting for The Bear Season 5, looking contemplative.

    Image credits: NBC

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    After five seasons, fans finally meet Marcus’s father, Mr. Brooks, played by Harry Lennix. Marcus invites his father to the restaurant, leading to an emotional reunion. 

    Fans of The Blacklist will recognize Lennix as Harold Cooper, the assistant director of the FBI Counterterrorism Division. He also appeared as Calvin Swanwick in Man of Steel and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

    Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal also return 

    Jeremy Allen White, Abby Elliott, and guest star Jon Bernthal outside a house in The Bear Season 5.

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

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    Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as the troubled matriarch of the Berzatto family, Donna. Known for playing Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, she also stars in the Prime Video series Scarpetta.

    Jon Bernthal also appears as Carmy’s older brother, Mikey, in flashback sequences. The actor is synonymous with the role of Frank Castle / The Punisher and will next appear as the Marvel hero in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

    Deirdre O’Connell portrays a new Berzatto relative

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    A pensive guest star Jamie Lee Curtis with long reddish-brown hair, looking over her shoulder in The Bear Season 5.

    Image credits: HBO

    Tony Award winner Deirdre O’Connell joins the final season as Mary Heyman, believed to be a distant relative of the family that owns the air rights to the restaurant building.

    Viewers might recognize the actress as Francis Cobb from the critically acclaimed HBO series The Penguin, which earned O’Connell an Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress. 

    Gillian Jacobs reprises her role as Richie’s ex-wife

    The Bear Season 5 guest star Abby Elliott and Bob Odenkirk sit on a park bench.

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

    Gillian Jacobs, the real-life partner of series creator Christopher Storer, appears as Tiffany “Tiff” Jerimovich. She and Richie continue to co-parent their daughter, Eva (Annabelle Toomey), despite her second marriage to Frank (played by Josh Hartnett), who also makes a cameo.

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    Paul Rudd and the other celebrity cameos in The Bear season 5

    The Bear Season 5 guest stars Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon in a kitchen.

    Image credits: FX/Hulu

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    The final season limits its celebrity guest cameos in favor of an intimate family story. However, it still found creative ways to add some A-list star power. 

    Paul Rudd makes a brief appearance via a headshot in the first episode. The Ant-Man star previously voiced Ballbreaker, a character from a fictional video game, in season 1.

    Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum John Mulaney reprises his role as Cousin Stevie. Robert Townsend also returns as Emmanuel Adamu, Syd’s father. 

    During the final dinner sequence, Molly Gordon briefly appears as Claire Dunlap, Carmy’s love interest. Gordon is reportedly dating actor Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy. 

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    Tom Skilling, a well-known TV meteorologist, appears as himself. Lastly, Bonnie Hunt, known for voicing Dolly in the Toy Story franchise and Sally Carrera in Cars, makes a cameo as an interviewer. 

    The Bear is currently streaming on Hulu.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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