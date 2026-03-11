Scarpetta Timeline Twist Explained: Why Patricia Cornwell’s Books Are Adapted Out Of Order

ADVERTISEMENT

Scarpetta is a crime thriller series starring Nicole Kidman as the titular forensic pathologist who uses her investigative expertise to solve complex crimes.

The series is based on Patricia Cornwell’s long-running Kay Scarpetta books, which began publication in 1990. Although the adaptation is set in the present day, it frequently jumps back in time to explore Scarpetta’s past.

Highlights Scarpetta adapts two separate Patricia Cornwell novels while unfolding across different time periods.

Nicole Kidman and Rosy McEwen portray Kay Scarpetta at different stages of her career.

The series will continue the dual timeline format with its already confirmed second season.

The narrative spans not one but two novels with largely unrelated plots. As a result, the Prime Video adaptation rearranges the chronology of Cornwell’s novels.

Scarpetta showrunner explains why the adaptation combines two books

Image credits: Prime Video

The first season of Scarpetta is largely based on the 2021 novel Autopsy. It is the twenty-fifth installment in the book series and follows the titular heroine decades into her career as a medical examiner.

Simultaneously, elements from the first novel, Postmortem, are also explored, creating a story set across two time periods.

One timeline follows Scarpetta solving a homicide case in the present day, with Nicole Kidman in the role. The second takes place in the 1990s, with Rosy McEwen portraying a younger, inexperienced version of the character.

Image credits: Pocket Books

In an interview with the Motion Picture Association, showrunner Liz Sarnoff shared why the show adapts the books out of order.

As a fan of the books, Sarnoff wanted to tell a more nuanced story about Scarpetta’s evolution over the decades. She found it difficult to choose between the past and present timelines, ultimately deciding to include both.

“What’s more interesting than seeing a woman at 30 and a woman at 55 doing the exact same job in a completely different world?” she added.

What is the correct reading order for Patricia Cornwell’s Scarpetta books?

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The first installment, Postmortem, serves as the starting point of Cornwell’s books. It focuses on Scarpetta’s earliest case while also establishing her backstory.

The subsequent installments continue the story chronologically. Therefore, they can be read in the order of their release.

Image credits: William Morrow & Co

Here is the complete reading order:

Postmortem (1990) Body of Evidence (1991) All That Remains (1992) Cruel and Unusual (1993) The Body Farm (1994) From Potter’s Field (1995) Cause of Death (1996) Unnatural Exposure (1997) Point of Origin (1998) Black Notice (1999) The Last Precinct (2000) Blow Fly (2003) Trace (2004) Predator (2005) Book of the Dead (2007) Scarpetta (2008) The Scarpetta Factor (2009) Port Mortuary (2010) Red Mist (2011) The Bone Bed (2012) Dust (2013) Flesh and Blood (2014) Depraved Heart (2015) Chaos (2016) Autopsy (2021) Livid (2022) Unnatural Death (2023) Identity Unknown (2024) Sharp Force (2025)

What does thetimeline twist mean for Scarpetta season 2?

Image credits: Prime Video

The dual timeline twist allows Sarnoff and her team to adapt two novels simultaneously in one season.

In an interview with TV Insider, the showrunner confirmed her intention to continue the format for season 2.

“It’s half in the past and half in the present. And in the past, it’s a little bit later (than season 1), and then the present picks up where we left off,” she said.

Image credits: Prime Video

Sarnoff’s comments suggest that the second installment will adapt 2022’s Livid as its present-day storyline.

Meanwhile, the past timeline might skip earlier entries and adapt a later novel, such as 1998’s Point of Origin, which many fans consider one of the best in the series.

In September 2024, Prime Video announced a two-season order for the crime thriller series. The second installment is expected to consist of eight episodes, but does not have a confirmed release date.

Scarpetta is currently streaming on Prime Video.