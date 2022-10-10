Hi, I’m Emily and I own a small business where I make tiny hand-crafted ceramic necklace charms to resemble people's beloved pets!

It’s really a win-win for me as I’ve always loved ceramics and now I get to see all these cute pet photos and interact with other animal lovers!

These personalized, custom pieces are hand-sculpted out of earthenware clay, then fired to bisque. After firing, I use underglaze to add the colors and patterns and then cover it in a glossy transparent glaze, and fire again. Sometimes I also add some real 22k gold details to make the piece extra special!

I think they make a beautiful gift for any animal lover, or can be the perfect way to memorialize a beloved pet. I get my customers to send me photos of their fur babies and I try my best to replicate them into their miniature ceramic forms.

Sometimes glaze can be a little tricky to get right as it can be quite unpredictable, but I love working with my customers to make sure each one loves their one-of-a-kind charm!

I hope you enjoy looking at some of my creations and comparing them to real-life pets!

More info: Etsy | Instagram