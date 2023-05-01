I Found Celebrity Childhood Photos, And Here Are 35 Pics To Show How Much They’ve Changed (New Pics)
Sometimes we see accomplished stars of cinema, television, and music in the media and often overlook the fact that they were also once children.
To remind myself and you of that, I have selected 35 famous celebrities and looked through their Instagram profiles to find adorable baby or childhood photos. This is not my first post on this, so feel free to find my previous collection of images here.
This post may include affiliate links.
And all of these people are famous now? Like, I should recognize their names? You didn't just throw six random kids on the list to mess with our heads? And a few others were pretty young when they became famous; Miley Cyrus and Tom Felton were like, 12 when they were cast, IIRC, and Bieber wasn't much older than that. Just seems a little odd. Like, if there were a photo of... I dunno, Ian McKellen as a child, or Kathy Bates -- someone we're used to seeing as an adult, y'know?
And all of these people are famous now? Like, I should recognize their names? You didn't just throw six random kids on the list to mess with our heads? And a few others were pretty young when they became famous; Miley Cyrus and Tom Felton were like, 12 when they were cast, IIRC, and Bieber wasn't much older than that. Just seems a little odd. Like, if there were a photo of... I dunno, Ian McKellen as a child, or Kathy Bates -- someone we're used to seeing as an adult, y'know?