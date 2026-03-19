Happy birthday to Bruce Willis , Glenn Close , and Theo Von ! March 19 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 German-American Actor and Producer Bruce Willis, 71 An American actor, Bruce Willis captivated audiences with his dynamic presence and memorable roles. He rose to international fame with the hit television series Moonlighting before transitioning to a prolific film career. Willis is widely recognized for his portrayal of John McClane in the blockbuster Die Hard franchise.



Little-known fact: Growing up, Bruce Willis had a pronounced stutter that largely disappeared when he began acting in school plays.

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#2 American Actress, Singer, and Producer Glenn Close, 79 Beloved stage and screen icon Glenn Close is celebrating her 79th birthday on March 19, 2026. Known for intense, precise performances, Close has amassed a formidable career spanning five decades in film, television, and theater. She is also a passionate advocate for mental health awareness.



Little-known fact: Close toured with the singing group Up with People for several years before attending college.

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#3 American Stand-Up Comedian Theo Von, 46 Theo Von, an American stand-up comedian and podcaster, captivates audiences with his distinct Southern storytelling and often surreal observations. Theo Von hosts the widely popular podcast This Past Weekend and has released multiple acclaimed Netflix comedy specials.



Little-known fact: Theo Von earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Urban Planning from the University of New Orleans in 2011.

#4 American Rapper Yung Gravy, 30 Known for his playful lyricism and smooth, retro-infused beats, American rapper Yung Gravy has carved a distinct niche in contemporary hip-hop. Matthew Raymond Hauri burst onto the scene with viral hits, blending trap with classic soul samples. Beyond his chart success, he is recognized for his unique aesthetic and collaborations.



Little-known fact: Few realize that Yung Gravy’s father, Peter Johannes Hauri, helped invent the highway rumble strips designed to alert drowsy drivers.

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#5 American Rapper and Songwriter Bun B, 53 The commanding presence of American rapper and professor Bun B cemented his status as a Southern hip-hop icon. He is best known as one-half of the legendary duo UGK, whose impactful albums shaped the genre's sound and lyrical depth.

Beyond his musical legacy, Freeman is a respected lecturer at Rice University and a successful entrepreneur with Trill Burgers.



Little-known fact: In 2013, Bun B co-authored "Bun B's Rap Coloring Book," an interactive project designed to share hip-hop history with families.

#6 American Actress Caylee Cowan, 28 An American actress, Caylee Cowan, born on March 19, 1998, has captivated audiences with her authentic performances in a range of film roles. She is best known for her compelling work in films such as Sunrise in Heaven and Willy's Wonderland, showcasing her versatility and growing presence in Hollywood.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Caylee Cowan overcame both dyslexia and a speech impediment during her early education.

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#7 American Actor and Singer Garrett Clayton, 35 An American actor and singer, Garrett Clayton gained widespread recognition for his role as Tanner in the Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie series. He has since performed in various television shows, films, and stage productions. Clayton also earned acclaim for his portrayal of Link Larkin in Hairspray Live!



Little-known fact: Garrett Clayton's birth name was Gary Michael Clayton, but he adopted his current stage name for marketability.

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#8 Canadian Actress Rachel Blanchard, 50 Known for her blend of comedic timing and dramatic depth, Rachel Blanchard is a Canadian actress who gained widespread recognition for portraying Cher Horowitz in the Clueless television series. She has built a versatile career with memorable roles in shows like Peep Show and You Me Her, earning a Gemini Award along the way.

Blanchard continues to captivate audiences across both film and television, bringing unique characterizations to a variety of projects.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to acting, Rachel Blanchard briefly considered a career in psychology while attending Queen's University.

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#9 American Actress, Producer, and Screenwriter Renée Taylor, 93 An American actress and screenwriter, Renée Taylor is best known for her unforgettable role as Sylvia Fine on The Nanny. Her work in film and television has spanned decades, securing her place as a beloved comedic talent. Taylor also earned an Academy Award nomination for co-writing the screenplay for Lovers and Other Strangers.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Renée Taylor performed as a comedian in New York City nightclubs, with Barbra Streisand once opening for her.

#10 Brazilian-Singaporean Businessman Eduardo Saverin, 44 A visionary in the world of technology and finance, Brazilian entrepreneur Eduardo Saverin became internationally recognized as a co-founder of the global social media platform Facebook. Beyond his pivotal role in Facebook's genesis, Saverin successfully transitioned into venture capitalism, co-founding B Capital Group to invest in burgeoning tech startups. He now primarily focuses on the burgeoning Asian tech market.



Little-known fact: Before co-founding Facebook, Eduardo Saverin reportedly made $300,000 from strategic investments in the oil industry while still an undergraduate at Harvard.

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