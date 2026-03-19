Who Is Rachel Blanchard? Rachel Louise Blanchard is a Canadian actress known for bringing a distinct blend of humor and depth to her roles. She has built a significant career across both Canadian and American television and film productions. Her breakout moment came when she stepped into the shoes of Cher Horowitz in the television series Clueless, a role that brought her widespread recognition. Blanchard continued to captivate audiences with her versatile performances in various comedies and dramas.

Full Name Rachel Louise Blanchard Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Net Worth $2 million Nationality Canadian Education Havergal College, Queen’s University

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Rachel Blanchard began her acting journey at an early age with commercials and roles on Canadian children’s television. She gained early experience on The Kids of Degrassi Street, playing Melanie Schlegel. Blanchard attended Havergal College, an all-girls school in Toronto, and later pursued psychology studies at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. However, she ultimately left university to fully commit to her burgeoning acting career.

Notable Relationships Rachel Blanchard’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public spotlight. Details regarding her marital status and family life have been inconsistent across various reports. Public records offer conflicting accounts regarding a partner and children, making a definitive statement about her current relationships difficult to confirm. She maintains a private approach to her personal life.

Career Highlights Rachel Blanchard’s career is marked by diverse television roles and significant film appearances. She is widely recognized for playing Cher Horowitz in the television series Clueless, a role that solidified her place in popular culture. Her work on British sitcom Peep Show as Nancy, and later her lead role as Emma Trakarsky in the comedy-drama You Me Her, demonstrated her range and comedic timing. Blanchard also received a Gemini Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on Call Me Fitz. Beyond television, Blanchard has appeared in films such as Road Trip and Snakes on a Plane, further diversifying her acting portfolio. Her consistent work across genres has cemented her as a recognizable actress.