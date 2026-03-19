Who Is Garrett Clayton? Garrett Clayton is an American actor and singer, known for bringing vibrant energy to both screen and stage. His versatile performances often blend musical talent with compelling dramatic roles. He first rose to public attention with his breakout role as Tanner in the Disney Channel movie Teen Beach Movie, captivating a wide audience. This popular film cemented his status as a charismatic young performer.

Full Name Garrett Clayton Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $7.2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Lebanese American Education Crestwood High School, Oakland University Father Gary Michael Clayton Siblings Sam Clayton, Olivia Clayton

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan, Garrett Clayton has Lebanese heritage that informed his upbringing. His family encouraged his early creative interests. Clayton developed a passion for acting at Crestwood High School, participating in numerous drama club productions. He later honed his craft studying Musical Theater at Oakland University.

Notable Relationships Currently married to screenwriter Blake Knight, Garrett Clayton has maintained a long-term relationship with him since 2011. The couple announced their engagement in 2019 and married in September 2021. Clayton publicly came out as gay in 2018, emphasizing his enduring bond with Knight. He was previously linked to actress Claudia Lee in 2013.

Career Highlights Garrett Clayton made a significant impact with the Teen Beach Movie series, portraying Tanner in the popular Disney Channel films. He also garnered acclaim for his role as Link Larkin in the 2016 live television production of Hairspray Live!. His career expanded with roles in projects like the crime biopic King Cobra and a recurring appearance in the television series The Fosters. These diverse performances showcased his range beyond musical youth roles.