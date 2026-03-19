Who Is Bun B? Bernard James Freeman is an American rapper renowned for his commanding presence and authoritative lyrical delivery. His unflinching authenticity and deep Southern roots have made him a revered figure in hip-hop. He rose to public prominence as one-half of UGK (Underground Kingz), whose 1992 debut album Too Hard to Swallow cemented their distinctive sound. The duo quickly established themselves as pioneers of Southern rap, influencing countless artists.

Full Name Bernard James Freeman Gender Male Height 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Thomas Jefferson High School, Rice University

Early Life and Education Born Bernard James Freeman in Port Arthur, Texas, Bun B’s musical path was shaped early by the vibrant culture of his hometown. His family provided a supportive environment, fostering his burgeoning interest in hip-hop from a young age. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, where his lyrical skills began to develop. Later, Bun B expanded his academic reach, becoming a distinguished lecturer at Rice University, teaching about hip-hop culture.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Bernard James Freeman; he has been married to Angela “Queenie” Wells since 2003. Their enduring partnership spans over two decades, navigating the demands of the music industry. Bun B is a devoted husband to Wells and a stepfather to her two children, with whom he shares a close bond. The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary and his 50th birthday with a vow renewal in March 2023.

Career Highlights Bun B’s Southern hip-hop artistry defined an era with UGK’s influential albums, including the critically acclaimed Ridin’ Dirty in 1996 and the chart-topping Underground Kingz in 2007. The duo consistently delivered raw, authentic narratives that resonated globally. Beyond music, Freeman has launched his entrepreneurial ventures, most notably Trill Burgers, a popular smashburger concept. He also serves as a distinguished lecturer at Rice University, sharing his expertise in hip-hop culture and its intersection with religion.