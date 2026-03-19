Who Is Glenn Close? Glenn Close is an American actress renowned for her powerful stage and screen performances. She consistently delivers intense, nuanced character portrayals across five decades. Her breakthrough arrived with the 1982 film The World According to Garp, earning her an Academy Award nomination. This critically acclaimed debut launched her into Hollywood.

Full Name Glenn Close Gender Female Height 5 feet 4.5 inches (164 cm) Relationship Status Not Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity English Education College of William & Mary, Rosemary Hall Father William Taliaferro Close Mother Elizabeth Mary Hester Moore Siblings Tina Close, Jessie Close, Alexander Close, Tambu Misoki Kids Annie Starke

Early Life and Education Glenn Close was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, to Dr. William Taliaferro Close and socialite Elizabeth Mary Hester Moore. Her affluent family consciously avoided elite society. She attended Rosemary Hall and boarding schools in Switzerland before enrolling at the College of William & Mary. There, Close honed her acting skills while studying drama and anthropology.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Glenn Close’s life, including three marriages to Cabot Wade, James Marlas, and David Evans Shaw. Her relationships often drew media interest. Close shares one daughter, Annie Starke, with producer John Starke, with whom she co-parents. She is not currently married, having ended her last marriage in 2015.

Career Highlights Glenn Close has delivered numerous acclaimed performances, including her powerful stage roles in The Real Thing, Death and the Maiden, and Sunset Boulevard. These Broadway triumphs earned her three Tony Awards. Beyond her acting, Close co-founded Bring Change to Mind, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness. This initiative amplifies her advocacy for mental health awareness.