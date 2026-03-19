Who Is Yung Gravy? Matthew Raymond Hauri is an American rapper known for his smooth flow and humorous, often retro-inspired lyrics. His distinctive style has garnered a devoted fanbase, carving out a unique niche in the hip-hop scene. He first gained widespread attention with his 2017 song “Mr. Clean,” which quickly went viral on SoundCloud and earned platinum certification. This breakout success solidified his reputation for catchy beats and playful themes.

Full Name Matthew Raymond Hauri Gender Male Height 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education Mayo High School, University of Wisconsin–Madison Father Peter Johannes Hauri Mother Cynthia Cleveland Hauri Siblings David Courard-Hauri, Heidi Hauri-Gill, Katrin Kasper

Early Life and Education Matthew Raymond Hauri was born in Rochester, Minnesota, into a family rooted in academia; his father, Peter Johannes Hauri, was a Swiss-born psychologist specializing in insomnia, and his mother, Cynthia Cleveland Hauri, is a psychiatrist. He attended Mayo High School, graduating in 2014, and furthered his studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, earning a degree in marketing in December 2017. During his college years, Hauri began experimenting with music, uploading tracks to SoundCloud that hinted at his future career.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Yung Gravy has maintained a relatively private dating life, though he was publicly linked to social media personality Sheri Easterling in 2022. Their brief romance garnered significant media attention, particularly after their joint appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. He is currently single. Yung Gravy has no children, and his focus remains primarily on his music career.

Career Highlights Yung Gravy achieved his breakthrough with the 2017 single “Mr. Clean,” a track that rapidly gained traction on SoundCloud and subsequently achieved platinum certification. This early success established his signature blend of trap beats and vintage soul samples, setting the stage for his distinct musical identity. His career expanded with a string of popular releases, including albums like Sensational and Marvelous. In 2022, Yung Gravy secured his first Billboard Hot 100 entry with “Betty (Get Money),” a track that further showcased his humorous lyrical style and sampled classic soul music.