Who Is Renée Taylor? Renée Adorée Taylor is an American actress and screenwriter, renowned for her comedic timing and distinctive New York sensibility. She has expertly crafted a niche for portraying strong-willed, relatable characters. Her breakout role as Sylvia Fine on the beloved television sitcom The Nanny introduced her to a wide audience. Taylor’s memorable performance as the overbearing yet lovable mother solidified her place in popular culture.

Full Name Renée Adorée Taylor Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Education American Academy of Dramatic Arts Father Charles Wexler Mother Frieda Silverstein Wexler Kids Gabriel Bologna

Early Life and Education Frieda Wexler, an aspiring actress, named her daughter Renée after a silent film star, setting an early theatrical tone in their Bronx, New York City home. Taylor graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, honing her skills for the stage and screen. Her passion for performing led her to the Actors Studio in New York City, where she further developed her craft. She began her career in improv groups and as a comedian, even having a then-unknown Barbra Streisand as her opening act.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Renée Taylor’s life, most notably her enduring marriage to actor and writer Joseph Bologna. They married on August 7, 1965, and frequently collaborated on creative projects. Taylor and Bologna remained together until his death in August 2017, with whom she shares a son, Gabriel Bologna. She has been single since her husband’s passing.

Career Highlights Renée Taylor and her husband, Joseph Bologna, co-wrote the Broadway hit comedy Lovers and Other Strangers. They earned an Academy Award nomination for their screenplay adaptation of the film in 1970. Beyond writing, Taylor also launched a prominent acting career, including her iconic role as Sylvia Fine on the long-running television sitcom The Nanny. She received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for “Acts of Love and Other Comedies.”