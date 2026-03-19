Who Is Caylee Cowan? Catherine Caylee Cowan is an American actress known for her compelling performances across independent and mainstream films. She possesses a versatile talent, bringing depth to a range of characters. Cowan first garnered significant attention with her debut leading role in the 2019 romantic drama Sunrise in Heaven, which later found a wide audience on Netflix. Her impactful portrayal resonated with viewers, establishing her as a rising star.

Full Name Catherine Caylee Cowan Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Dating Casey Affleck Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Arizona Actors Academy Mother June Rock

Early Life and Education Catherine Caylee Cowan was raised in Los Angeles, California, by her single mother, June Rock, alongside her two biological brothers and two stepsisters. This challenging upbringing instilled in her an early resilience and a strong drive for success. Despite attending eleven different schools and overcoming dyslexia, Cowan cultivated a profound love for reading that ignited her passion for acting. She later honed her craft by taking method acting classes at the Arizona Actors Academy, focusing on theater productions.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to actor Casey Affleck, Catherine Caylee Cowan has been in a high-profile relationship with him since 2021. The couple often shares affectionate social media posts and attends events together. Caylee Cowan has no publicly known children. Her relationship with Casey Affleck remains a steady presence in her public life.

Career Highlights Catherine Caylee Cowan’s acting career took off with her leading role in the 2019 drama Sunrise in Heaven, which gained considerable popularity on Netflix. She also secured a notable supporting role in the 2021 horror-comedy Willy’s Wonderland, starring opposite Nicolas Cage. Beyond acting, Cowan has expanded her artistic endeavors, including serving as a co-executive producer for Robert Rodriguez’s action-thriller Hypnotic. She also produced the 2019 documentary The Peace Between, which highlighted refugee experiences.