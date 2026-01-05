Happy birthday to Bradley Cooper , Deepika Padukone , and Robert Duvall ! January 5 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Producer Bradley Cooper, 51 Recognized for his intense performances and compelling directorial vision, Bradley Cooper is an American actor and filmmaker. He earned multiple Academy Award nominations for acting, directing, and producing hit films like A Star Is Born. Cooper also voices Rocket in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having once considered joining the military before acting.



Little-known fact: He once considered attending military school and moving to Japan to become a ninja.

#2 Actress Deepika Padukone, 40 An internationally acclaimed Indian actress, producer, and model, Deepika Padukone has cemented her status as one of Bollywood's highest-paid stars. Her early success in films like Om Shanti Om propelled her into the limelight.

Padukone has since garnered multiple Filmfare Awards for her versatile performances, also making her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Off-screen, she champions mental health awareness through her Live Love Laugh Foundation.



Little-known fact: Deepika Padukone was a national-level badminton player before pursuing a career in modeling and acting.

#3 Actor and Director Robert Duvall, 95 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made American actor Robert Duvall a favorite among modern film directors. His impressive filmography includes iconic roles in The Godfather and the Academy Award-winning Tender Mercies.



Little-known fact: He is a descendant of American Civil War General Robert E. Lee, whom he later portrayed in Gods and Generals.

#4 Actress and Singer Suki Waterhouse, 34 A multi-hyphenate British actress, singer, and model, Suki Waterhouse has captivated audiences across film, fashion, and music. She is recognized for her compelling roles in films and television, alongside a burgeoning indie pop career that has yielded several albums.



Among her notable projects, Waterhouse played Karen Sirko in the acclaimed series Daisy Jones & the Six and gained a viral hit with her song “Good Looking.”



Little-known fact: Before her entertainment career, Suki Waterhouse was a purple belt in karate but quit after accidentally breaking an opponent's nose.

#5 Musician Deadmau5, 45 Driving a dynamic, tech-forward sound, Canadian electronic music producer and DJ Deadmau5 emerged as a genre innovator, known for his electrifying live shows and iconic "mau5head." Joel Thomas Zimmerman is recognized for hit albums like Random Album Title and for founding the influential Mau5trap record label. He also holds multiple Juno Awards and Grammy nominations.



Little-known fact: His stage name "Deadmau5" originated from finding a dead mouse inside his computer while troubleshooting it.

#6 Actor Walker Scobell, 17 An American actor recognized for his charismatic screen presence, Walker Scobell shot to fame after his impressive debut. He is best known for starring in The Adam Project and leading the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Walker Scobell extensively watched the movie Deadpool to perfect his Ryan Reynolds impersonation.

#7 Actress January Jones, 48 An American actress with a distinctive on-screen presence, January Jones rose to prominence playing Betty Draper in the critically acclaimed series Mad Men. Her nuanced portrayal garnered both Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations.



Jones has also starred in films like X-Men: First Class and the television series The Last Man on Earth.



Little-known fact: As a child, January Jones harbored ambitions of becoming either a meteorologist or a marine biologist.

#8 Actor Clancy Brown, 67 Renowned for his resonant voice, American actor and voice actor Clancy Brown has delivered memorable performances across film and animation for decades. He is best known for iconic villain roles like The Kurgan in Highlander and as the voice of Mr. Krabs in SpongeBob SquarePants. Brown continues to diversify his work, appearing in both live-action and animated projects.



Little-known fact: Clancy Brown first majored in economics at Northwestern University before switching to speech and theatre.

#9 Footballer and Actor Vinnie Jones, 61 Known for his powerful screen presence, British actor and former professional footballer Vinnie Jones transitioned from the football pitch to Hollywood with remarkable success. He is celebrated for his roles in Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, as well as his distinguished football career that included captaining the Welsh national team. Jones also achieved an iconic FA Cup victory with Wimbledon in 1988.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a professional footballer, Vinnie Jones worked as a hod carrier on building sites.

#10 Footballer Mykhailo Mudryk, 25 Known for his electrifying pace, Ukrainian footballer Mykhailo Mudryk quickly rose through the ranks. He showcased his dynamic abilities with Shakhtar Donetsk, earning two Player of the Year titles.



His high-profile transfer to Chelsea cemented his status, bringing his impactful presence to the Premier League. Mudryk also consistently represents the Ukraine national team.



Little-known fact: Mykhailo Mudryk frequently carries religious icons to his matches.