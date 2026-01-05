Who Is Deadmau5? Deadmau5 is a Canadian electronic music producer and DJ, celebrated for his progressive house and electro house genres. He is instantly recognizable by his signature “mau5head” helmet, which has become an iconic symbol in the EDM world. His breakout moment arrived with the 2008 album Random Album Title, which featured the popular singles “Faxing Berlin” and “I Remember”. This success propelled him to global recognition, cementing his status as a pioneering force in electronic dance music.

Full Name Deadmau5 Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $50 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education Westlane Secondary School Father Rodney Thomas Zimmerman Mother Nancy Zimmerman Siblings Jennifer Zimmerman, Chris Zimmerman

Early Life and Education Joel Thomas Zimmerman was born in Niagara Falls, Ontario, where he developed an early fascination with electronics and computers. His mother, Nancy, is a visual artist, and his father, Rodney, worked at General Motors. He graduated from Westlane Secondary School and later honed his digital audio skills working at a local radio station, a foundation that fueled his ambition to create electronic music.

Notable Relationships Deadmau5 married Kelly Fedoni in August 2017; however, they separated by June 2021, announcing an amicable divorce. Earlier in the decade, he was engaged to American tattoo artist Kat Von D, proposing via Twitter in December 2012, though they ended their engagement in June 2013. He has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Deadmau5 has shaped the electronic music landscape with seminal works like Random Album Title and For Lack of a Better Name. His album 4×4=12 earned a Grammy Award nomination and included hit singles such as “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” and “I Remember.” Beyond music production, Zimmerman founded his own record label, Mau5trap, in 2007, serving as a launching pad for emerging electronic artists. He has also composed music for video games and films, including the 2019 Netflix movie Polar. To date, Deadmau5 has accumulated seven Grammy Award nominations and secured four Juno Awards, alongside a 2024 induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.