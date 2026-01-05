Who Is Vinnie Jones? Vincent Peter Jones is a British actor, presenter, and former professional footballer, widely recognized for his tough “hard man” persona on and off screen. His distinctive physical presence has shaped a memorable career across sports and entertainment. Jones’s breakout moment arrived with the 1998 British crime film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, where his portrayal of Big Chris captivated audiences. The film’s success swiftly launched his acting career, leveraging his established public image.

Full Name Vincent Peter Jones Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Dating Emma Ford Net Worth $10 million Nationality British Ethnicity English, Welsh Education Bedmond Junior School, Langleybury School Father Peter Jones Mother Glenda Harris Kids Aaron Elliston-Jones

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in Watford, Hertfordshire, where Vinnie Jones was born and raised by his parents, Peter and Glenda Jones. He developed an early passion for football, captaining his school’s team. Jones attended Bedmond Junior School and later Langleybury School, where his athletic talent became evident. His early interest in football would soon pave the way for a professional career.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to Emma Ford, Vinnie Jones previously married Tanya Terry in 1994, a union that lasted until her passing in 2019. Their relationship was a significant aspect of his personal life for many years. Jones has a son, Aaron Elliston-Jones. His current partner, Emma Ford, met him while working as his personal assistant and has been a source of support in recent years.

Career Highlights Vinnie Jones launched his acting career with the acclaimed 1998 film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, earning an Empire Award for Best Newcomer. He followed this success with other notable roles in movies like Snatch and Gone in 60 Seconds, cementing his reputation as a formidable on-screen presence. Before his acting pursuits, Jones enjoyed a distinguished football career, most notably as a key member of Wimbledon’s “Crazy Gang.” He captained the Welsh national team and secured the 1988 FA Cup Final with Wimbledon, an iconic achievement in British football. To date, Jones has amassed a diverse filmography across Hollywood and British cinema, often typecast in roles that highlight his aggressive and uncompromising style.