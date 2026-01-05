Who Is Walker Scobell? Walker Scobell is an American actor known for his compelling performances in science fiction and fantasy roles. He has quickly established himself as a notable young talent in Hollywood. His breakout moment arrived with the 2022 Netflix film The Adam Project, where he flawlessly portrayed a younger version of Ryan Reynolds. Scobell received widespread praise for his comedic timing and natural on-screen presence.

Full Name Walker Scobell Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Fairview High School Father Pete Scobell Mother Heather Scobell Siblings Leena Scobell, Tanna Scobell

Early Life and Education Growing up in a military family, Walker Scobell experienced life across various US states, including Virginia, California, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. His parents, Pete and Heather Scobell, fostered his early interest in acting. He first engaged with acting in elementary school drama classes and honed his craft at Fairview Middle School by performing in a production of “Mary Poppins.” Scobell later attended a John D’Aquino acting workshop, which led to securing professional representation.

Notable Relationships Walker Scobell maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. His focus remains on his burgeoning acting career. Currently, Scobell is single and dedicated to his professional pursuits as a young actor.

Career Highlights Walker Scobell’s career trajectory soared with his debut in the 2022 Netflix science fiction film The Adam Project. He delivered a breakout performance as Young Adam, earning critical acclaim for his portrayal alongside Ryan Reynolds. Building on this success, Scobell secured the titular role in the Disney+ fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which premiered in 2023. His casting as the demigod hero garnered significant fan and author approval. He also starred in the 2022 film Secret Headquarters, further showcasing his versatility in leading roles.