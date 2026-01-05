Who Is Robert Duvall? Robert Selden Duvall is an American actor widely recognized for his intense, chameleon-like performances. His unique ability to inhabit a vast range of characters has solidified his reputation as a true craftsman. He first captivated audiences as the reclusive Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird. His quiet yet powerful portrayal hinted at the depth he would consistently bring to subsequent iconic roles.

Full Name Robert Selden Duvall Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married to Luciana Pedraza Net Worth $70 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, European American Education Principia College, Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre Father William Howard Duvall Mother Mildred Virginia Hart Siblings William Duvall Jr., John Duvall

Early Life and Education Growing up as a “Navy brat,” Robert Duvall experienced a transient childhood, though he primarily spent time near Annapolis, Maryland, where his father, William Howard Duvall, was a Rear Admiral in the US Navy. His mother, Mildred Virginia Hart, was an amateur actress. He pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama from Principia College, graduating in 1953, and later honed his craft at the esteemed Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City, studying under Sanford Meisner.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Robert Duvall’s life, including marriages to Barbara Benjamin, Gail Youngs, and Sharon Brophy. He is currently married to Luciana Pedraza. Duvall has no children of his own. He and Pedraza, who share the same birthday, have been together since 1997 and married in 2005.

Career Highlights Robert Duvall’s career boasts indelible roles, notably as consigliere Tom Hagen in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, and Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in Apocalypse Now. His performance in Tender Mercies earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. Beyond acting, Duvall ventured into filmmaking, directing and starring in the acclaimed film The Apostle, a long-term passion project. He also founded his production company, Butcher’s Run Films, in 1992.