Who Is January Jones? American actress January Kristen Jones is known for her poised performances and distinctive on-screen presence. Her work often brings a complex emotional depth to a variety of roles. She first gained widespread notice as Betty Draper in the critically acclaimed series Mad Men, a role that brought her considerable recognition. Her nuanced portrayal of the complex 1960s housewife earned her both Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations, solidifying her career and dramatic range.

Full Name January Kristen Jones Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Roosevelt High School Father Marvin Jones Mother Karen Cox Siblings Jina Jones, Jacey Jones Kids Xander Dane Jones

Early Life and Education Growing up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, January Kristen Jones was nurtured by her parents, Marvin and Karen, alongside her two sisters, Jina and Jacey. This strong family foundation provided essential support for her future endeavors. She attended Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls, where an early interest in modeling began to emerge. This path eventually led her to New York City after graduation, signaling her ambition beyond her hometown.

Notable Relationships January Jones’s notable public relationships include those with actor Ashton Kutcher, singer Josh Groban, and Jason Sudeikis. These partnerships often garnered significant media attention during their time. Jones shares one son, Xander Dane Jones, whose father’s identity has not been publicly disclosed. She has not confirmed any current romantic partners since her last known relationship.

Career Highlights January Jones’s career took off with her defining role as Betty Draper in the acclaimed AMC drama Mad Men, a performance that spanned seven seasons. This role garnered her two Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy nomination, showcasing her dramatic range. Beyond her acting, Jones actively engaged in marine conservation, becoming a celebrity spokesperson for Oceana in 2009. She works to raise awareness about endangered sharks, demonstrating her commitment to environmental causes.