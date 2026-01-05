Who Is Deepika Padukone? Deepika Prakash Padukone is an Indian actress, producer, and model known for commanding screen presence and versatile performances. She is among the highest-paid actresses in Hindi cinema, consistently delivering impactful roles. Her breakout moment came with the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, where her dual role garnered critical acclaim and a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, instantly cementing her as a major Bollywood star.

Full Name Deepika Prakash Padukone Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married to Ranveer Singh Net Worth $60 million Nationality Indian Ethnicity Konkani, Saraswat Brahmin Education Sophia High School, Mount Carmel College, Indira Gandhi National Open University Father Prakash Padukone Mother Ujjala Padukone Siblings Anisha Padukone Kids Dua Singh Padukone

Early Life and Education Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, Deepika Padukone relocated to Bangalore, India, at a young age, growing up in a household deeply rooted in sports. Her father, Prakash Padukone, was a renowned badminton player, and Deepika herself excelled at the sport, playing at national level championships. She attended Sophia High School and later Mount Carmel College for her pre-university education in Bangalore. Padukone briefly enrolled in a sociology program at Indira Gandhi National Open University but ultimately left to pursue her burgeoning modeling career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone began dating him in August 2012, eventually tying the knot in November 2018 in traditional Konkani and Sikh ceremonies in Italy. Their on-screen chemistry often translated into a celebrated off-screen romance. Padukone and Singh welcomed their daughter, Dua Singh Padukone, in September 2024, embarking on their journey as parents. Earlier in her career, she was in a well-publicized relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Career Highlights Deepika Padukone’s career is highlighted by her prolific work in Hindi cinema, including major successes like the romantic comedy Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the action-comedy Chennai Express in 2013, both achieving significant box office success. She earned critical praise and a Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in Piku. Beyond acting, Padukone launched her production company, KA Productions, and ventured into the beauty and wellness industry with her brand, 82°E. She also founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation, dedicated to raising mental health awareness in India.