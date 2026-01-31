Happy birthday to Miyeon , Nikita Dragun , and Joel Courtney ! January 31 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer and Actress Miyeon, 29 With a captivating vocal tone and expressive stage presence, South Korean singer Cho Miyeon rose to fame as the main vocalist of the girl group (G)I-DLE. She also gained international recognition for voicing Ahri in the virtual K-pop group K/DA.

Miyeon further expanded her artistry with a successful solo debut album, My, and has demonstrated her versatility as an actress and television host.



Little-known fact: Miyeon is left-handed, a detail often noted by her fans.

#2 Youtuber Nikita Dragun, 30 An American YouTuber, makeup artist, and model, Nikita Dragun rose to fame through her glamorous beauty content and candid sharing of her transgender journey. She leveraged her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility, becoming a prominent voice in the community. Dragun further expanded her influence by launching her inclusive cosmetics line, Dragun Beauty.



Little-known fact: Nikita Dragun chose her professional surname, 'Dragun,' as a nod to her Vietnamese heritage and its symbolic meaning of power and beauty.

#3 Actor Joel Courtney, 30 American actor Joel Courtney gained widespread recognition for his starring role in the 2011 science fiction film Super 8. He continued his career by anchoring the popular Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth film series, where he played Lee Flynn.



Little-known fact: Joel Courtney initially traveled to Los Angeles at age 14 with the modest hope of earning $100 from a commercial audition.

#4 Basketball Player Donte Divincenzo, 29 American professional basketball player Donte DiVincenzo rose to prominence with his clutch performance during college, earning him the 2018 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award. He later became an NBA champion, known for his versatile contributions.



Little-known fact: After declaring for the NBA draft, Donte DiVincenzo once shared an Instagram story showing his bank account balance of just $3.71.

#5 Ice Hockey Player Tyler Seguin, 34 A dynamic Canadian professional ice hockey player, Tyler Seguin, has established himself as a key offensive force in the NHL. He earned a Stanley Cup championship during his rookie season and is consistently recognized for his impactful performance.



Little-known fact: Tyler Seguin's mother, Jackie, played center for the Brampton Canadettes Girls Hockey Association as a child.

#6 Footballer Arnaut Danjuma, 29 Renowned for his dynamic attacking play, Dutch professional footballer Arnaut Danjuma Adam Groeneveld rose to international prominence during Villarreal's unexpected run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals. He consistently delivers thrilling performances as a left winger.



Little-known fact: Arnaut Danjuma was briefly homeless and spent time in foster care after his parents' divorce when he was four years old.

#7 Basketball Player Jalen Mcdaniels, 28 An American professional basketball player, Jalen McDaniels has carved a niche with his athleticism and defensive prowess since entering the NBA. He played college basketball at San Diego State, earning Second-team All-Mountain West honors.



Little-known fact: Jalen McDaniels played both basketball and football during his time at Federal Way High School.

#8 Rapper Cro, 36 Recognized for his distinctive panda mask and pioneering "Raop" sound, German rapper and designer Cro—Carlo Waibel—blends hip-hop with melodic pop. His breakthrough single “Easy” led to the chart-topping Raop album, cementing his status as a major German artist.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Carlo Waibel worked as a cartoonist for a Stuttgart newspaper.

#9 Programmer Guido Van Rossum, 70 Renowned for his profound influence on the digital world, Dutch computer programmer Guido Van Rossum is celebrated as the creator of the Python programming language. His vision for a readable and versatile language revolutionized software development. Van Rossum’s leadership as Python’s “Benevolent Dictator for Life” guided its evolution, and he has held significant engineering roles at tech giants like Google, Dropbox, and Microsoft.



Little-known fact: Before his career in computing, Guido Van Rossum received a bronze medal in the 1974 International Mathematical Olympiad.

#10 Actress Hong Ye-Ji, 24 Transitioning from her start on the idol survival program Produce 48, South Korean actress Hong Ye-ji has quickly established herself in film and television. She made a notable debut in the 2022 film 2037 and later earned critical acclaim with her main roles in the 2024 dramas Missing Crown Prince and Love Song for Illusion. For her captivating performance in Love Song for Illusion, she received the Best New Actress award at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Hong Ye-ji was a trainee for eleven months and specializes in waacking dance.

