Who Is Arnaut Danjuma? Arnaut Danjuma Adam Groeneveld is a Dutch professional footballer, known for his dynamic play as a left winger. With dual Dutch-Nigerian citizenship, he has captivated fans with his pace, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability on the European stage. His breakout moment arrived during the 2021–2022 season, when his stellar performances helped propel Villarreal to a memorable UEFA Champions League semifinal run. Danjuma’s knack for decisive goals in crucial matches quickly made him a recognized name in top-flight European football.

Full Name Arnaut Danjuma Adam Groeneveld Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Net Worth $18.9 million Nationality Dutch Education PSV Eindhoven Academy

Early Life and Education Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Arnaut Danjuma relocated to the Netherlands at age four, settling in Oss. He began his youth football journey with local clubs before joining the prestigious PSV Eindhoven Academy in 2008. At PSV, Danjuma honed his skills as a versatile attacker, progressing through their youth system until 2016. His early training laid the groundwork for a professional career defined by speed and technical prowess.

Notable Relationships Arnaut Danjuma keeps details of his personal relationships private, and no high-profile partnerships have been widely reported in the media. His focus has primarily remained on his professional football career. He has no public children, and there is no confirmed current partner in the public eye. Danjuma maintains a low profile regarding his private life.

Career Highlights Arnaut Danjuma’s career is highlighted by his explosive performance during Villarreal’s UEFA Champions League run. He scored six goals in ten matches, helping the team reach the semifinals in the 2021–2022 season. Further demonstrating his impact, Danjuma was named to the EFL Championship Team of the Season for 2020–2021. He also earned the AFC Bournemouth Supporters’ Player of the Year award during the same season.