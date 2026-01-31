Jalen McDaniels playing basketball for San Diego State, dribbling and defending during a college game.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jalen McDaniels

Born

January 31, 1998

Died
Birthplace

Seattle, Washington, US

Age

28 Years Old

Horoscope

Aquarius

Who Is Jalen McDaniels?

Jalen Marquis McDaniels is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his athleticism and defensive versatility on the court. He moves efficiently across positions, making him a valuable asset to any team.

His breakout moment arrived when he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft. This marked his entry into the league, where he quickly demonstrated his skill and potential.

Full NameJalen Marquis McDaniels
GenderMale
Height6 feet 9 inches (206 cm)
Net Worth$15.5 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationFederal Way High School, San Diego State University
FatherWill McDaniels
MotherAngela Jackson
SiblingsJaden McDaniels

Early Life and Education

Born in Seattle, Washington, Jalen McDaniels spent his formative years in Federal Way, where he cultivated his basketball talents. He was a multi-sport athlete, playing both basketball and football at Federal Way High School.

McDaniels further developed his game at San Diego State University, where he played two seasons of college basketball. His collegiate performance earned him Second-team All-Mountain West honors in 2019.

Notable Relationships

Jalen McDaniels’ personal life is largely kept private, and there is no widely publicized information about his relationships or marital status. He has not publicly confirmed any partners or children.

His focus has primarily remained on his professional basketball career since entering the NBA.

Career Highlights

Jalen McDaniels launched his professional journey after being drafted 52nd overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He has since developed into a versatile forward, showcasing his defensive capabilities and athleticism across several NBA teams.

During his college career at San Diego State, McDaniels earned Second-team All-Mountain West honors in 2019. He also recorded a career-high 26 points in an NBA game during the 2022–23 season.

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.