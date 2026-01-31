Who Is Cro? Carlo Waibel is a German rapper and designer, celebrated for his unique “Raop” genre. His iconic panda mask and fusion of hip-hop with melodic pop create an upbeat sound. His breakthrough arrived in 2011 with the single “Easy.” The self-produced track’s viral music video quickly amassed millions of YouTube views, securing him a record deal.

Full Name Carlo Waibel Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality German Education Realschule Galgenberg, Johannes-Gutenberg-Schule

Early Life and Education Growing up in Mutlangen, Germany, Carlo Waibel discovered an early passion for music, learning piano and guitar at a young age. He began recording his own songs when he was ten years old. Waibel attended Realschule Galgenberg in Aalen, later continuing at Johannes-Gutenberg-Schule in Stuttgart. There he completed an apprenticeship as a media designer, a background informing his visual art.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Carlo Waibel’s public life, as the artist maintains a notably private personal sphere. Cro’s current relationship status remains single. No public information is available regarding past partners or any children.

Career Highlights Cro’s debut album Raop, released in 2012, immediately topped German and Austrian charts, holding the German number one spot for five weeks. This double platinum success launched his unique “Raop” genre into mainstream prominence. Beyond his musical endeavors, Carlo Waibel launched his clothing label Vio Vio in 2010, showcasing his talent for design. He later co-founded his own record label after leaving Chimperator Productions in 2018. His influence is reflected in numerous accolades, including two Echo awards, a Bambi, and the MTV Europe Music Award for Best German Act in 2014. Cro also earned the Hiphop.de Award for Best Producer National in 2017.