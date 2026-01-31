Cro: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Cro
January 31, 1990
Mutlangen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
35 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Cro?
Carlo Waibel is a German rapper and designer, celebrated for his unique “Raop” genre. His iconic panda mask and fusion of hip-hop with melodic pop create an upbeat sound.
His breakthrough arrived in 2011 with the single “Easy.” The self-produced track’s viral music video quickly amassed millions of YouTube views, securing him a record deal.
|Full Name
|Carlo Waibel
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$10 million
|Nationality
|German
|Education
|Realschule Galgenberg, Johannes-Gutenberg-Schule
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Mutlangen, Germany, Carlo Waibel discovered an early passion for music, learning piano and guitar at a young age. He began recording his own songs when he was ten years old.
Waibel attended Realschule Galgenberg in Aalen, later continuing at Johannes-Gutenberg-Schule in Stuttgart. There he completed an apprenticeship as a media designer, a background informing his visual art.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has not marked Carlo Waibel’s public life, as the artist maintains a notably private personal sphere.
Cro’s current relationship status remains single. No public information is available regarding past partners or any children.
Career Highlights
Cro’s debut album Raop, released in 2012, immediately topped German and Austrian charts, holding the German number one spot for five weeks. This double platinum success launched his unique “Raop” genre into mainstream prominence.
Beyond his musical endeavors, Carlo Waibel launched his clothing label Vio Vio in 2010, showcasing his talent for design. He later co-founded his own record label after leaving Chimperator Productions in 2018.
His influence is reflected in numerous accolades, including two Echo awards, a Bambi, and the MTV Europe Music Award for Best German Act in 2014. Cro also earned the Hiphop.de Award for Best Producer National in 2017.
Signature Quote
“That was simply the coolest mask available on that website.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 30, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 29, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, January 28, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0