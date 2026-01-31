Who Is Nikita Dragun? Nikita Dragun is an American YouTuber, makeup artist, and model, widely recognized for her bold beauty transformations and candid discussions on gender identity. Her influential online presence has garnered a massive following across various platforms. She first gained public attention in 2015 when she openly shared her transition journey in a YouTube video titled “I am Transgender.” This personal revelation resonated deeply with viewers, significantly boosting her platform and solidifying her role as a prominent voice in the LGBTQ+ community.

Full Name Nikita Dragun Gender Trans Woman Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Vietnamese and Mexican Education West Springfield High School, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Father Mr. Nguyen Mother Mrs. Nguyen Siblings Vincarlo Nguyen, Allegrah Nguyen Capri, Taliah Nguyen Marriott

Early Life and Education Nikita Dragun was born in Brussels, Belgium, and later raised in Springfield, Virginia, US. Her father is of Vietnamese descent, and her mother is of Mexican descent, providing a multicultural upbringing. She attended West Springfield High School and pursued higher education at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), where she studied business and marketing. This academic background fueled her later entrepreneurial endeavors in the beauty industry.

Notable Relationships Nikita Dragun has been openly single in recent years, focusing on her career and advocacy. Earlier, she was in relationships with fashion designer Oscar Utierre and model Michael Yerger. While her past romances garnered media attention, Dragun has no children. The social media personality continues to share aspects of her personal journey with her audience, emphasizing self-acceptance.

Career Highlights Nikita Dragun built a significant career on YouTube, amassing millions of subscribers with her impactful makeup tutorials and vlogs. Her channel quickly became a hub for beauty enthusiasts and LGBTQ+ discourse. She ventured into entrepreneurship by launching her own cosmetics line, Dragun Beauty, in March 2019. The brand is celebrated for its inclusivity and products designed to cater to the transgender community, showcasing her business acumen. Dragun has also received notable recognition, including a Streamy Award in 2019 and a Shorty Award in 2020 for her digital influence. She has appeared in various web series and music videos, further cementing her status in entertainment.