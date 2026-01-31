Who Is Hong Ye-ji? Hong Ye-ji is a talented South Korean actress, recognized for her compelling performances across both film and television. Her dynamic screen presence and versatile acting range have quickly established her as a rising star within the entertainment industry. She first gained significant public notice with her acting debut in the 2022 film 2037, where her powerful portrayal of a young prisoner earned considerable critical praise. This strong start firmly foreshadowed her impactful leading roles in subsequent historical dramas and contemporary projects.

Full Name Hong Ye-ji Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education School of Performing Arts Seoul, Dongguk University

Early Life and Education In Seongbuk, Seoul, Hong Ye-ji explored creative hobbies such as knitting and diary writing. She also developed a distinctive talent for waacking dance. Her academic path included the prestigious School of Performing Arts Seoul. She is currently furthering her education at Dongguk University.

Notable Relationships Hong Ye-ji maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. She is not married and there is no public information regarding children.