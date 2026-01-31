Who Is Donte DiVincenzo? Donte Michael DiVincenzo is an American professional basketball player renowned for his versatile scoring and tenacious defense. His dynamic career spans pivotal college championships to an NBA title. He first captivated audiences by earning the 2018 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award, delivering a memorable 31-point performance in the national championship game, securing a Villanova victory.

Full Name Donte Michael DiVincenzo Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Morgan Calantoni Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Salesianum School, Villanova University Father John F. DiVincenzo Mother Kathie DiVincenzo Siblings John A. DiVincenzo, Allison DiVincenzo Kids Kai DiVincenzo

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Newark, Delaware, Donte DiVincenzo initially pursued soccer before focusing entirely on basketball during his high school years. His father, John F. DiVincenzo, a middle school basketball coach, instilled an early passion for the sport. DiVincenzo attended Salesianum School in Wilmington, Delaware, leading his team to consecutive state championships and being named Delaware Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2015. He further honed his skills at Villanova University, where he secured two NCAA national championships.

Notable Relationships Donte DiVincenzo has maintained a long-term relationship with Morgan Calantoni, whom he met in 2017 during his college career. He played for the Villanova Wildcats while she cheered for rival Temple. The couple welcomed their son, Kai, in April 2024. DiVincenzo and Calantoni also share a mutual love for animals, with future plans to open a rescue dog establishment.