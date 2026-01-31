Who Is Joel Courtney? Joel Courtney is an American actor recognized for his grounded performances and amiable screen presence. He has successfully navigated the transition from child star to leading man. His breakout moment arrived with the 2011 science fiction film Super 8, where his portrayal of Joe Lamb garnered significant critical attention. This role launched his career, leading to subsequent popular projects.

Full Name Joel Courtney Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity English American, German American, Scottish American, Irish American Education Logos School Father Dale Courtney Mother Carla Courtney Siblings Caleb Courtney, Josh Courtney, Chantelle Courtney

Early Life and Education Born in Monterey, California, Joel Courtney spent his formative years raised in Moscow, Idaho, where his parents taught at the Logos School, a Classical Christian institution he attended. His early life was shaped by a close-knit family environment. At 14, Courtney traveled to Los Angeles with the simple goal of auditioning for commercials and earning a modest $100, an experience that unexpectedly led him to his debut in feature films.

Notable Relationships Joel Courtney is married to Mia Scholink, a relationship that began in childhood friendship before blossoming into romance. They reconnected in 2015, began dating in 2017, and became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2020. The couple exchanged vows on September 27, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by close family and friends. Courtney and Scholink do not have any children.

Career Highlights Joel Courtney’s career took off with his starring role as Joe Lamb in the 2011 blockbuster Super 8, earning him a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor. He then appeared in films such as Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn and the CW series The Messengers. He achieved widespread recognition for his role as Lee Flynn in the successful Netflix romantic comedy trilogy The Kissing Booth, which further cemented his status in popular culture. More recently, Courtney starred in the 2023 film Jesus Revolution. His diverse filmography demonstrates a consistent presence across various genres, from sci-fi and adventure to romantic comedy and faith-based dramas.