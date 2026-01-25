Happy birthday to Ariana DeBose , Lee Jun-ho , and Lil Mosey ! January 25 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress and Singer Ariana Debose, 35 Versatile American actress and singer Ariana DeBose captivates audiences with her dynamic stage presence and powerful performances. She garnered widespread acclaim for her Oscar-winning turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Beyond that, she was an original cast member of Broadway's Hamilton and has hosted the Tony Awards multiple times.



Little-known fact: Before her breakthrough acting career, Ariana DeBose was a contestant on the reality competition show So You Think You Can Dance in 2009.

#2 Singer and Actor Lee Jun-Ho, 36 A dynamic presence in South Korean entertainment, actor and singer Lee Jun-ho captivates audiences with his charismatic performances. He rose to fame as a member of the popular K-pop group 2PM and achieved critical acclaim with his Baeksang Arts Award-winning role in The Red Sleeve.



Little-known fact: He trained for his acting debut in the film Cold Eyes wearing a cast after shoulder surgery.

#3 Rapper Lil Mosey, 24 Rising out of Seattle, American rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Mosey gained widespread attention for his distinctive melodic delivery. His hit singles like “Pull Up” and “Noticed” quickly garnered millions of views and streams. Lil Mosey’s 2020 track “Blueberry Faygo” reached the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100, solidifying his mainstream success.



Little-known fact: His older brother, Quinnell, inadvertently inspired Lil Mosey to start rapping by loading his iPod with a Meek Mill album.

#4 Singer and Television Personality Seunghee, 30 A captivating South Korean singer, Hyun Seung-hee is celebrated for her powerful vocals as a key member of the K-pop group Oh My Girl. She is best known for the group's chart-topping hit "Dun Dun Dance" and their acclaimed performances on the Queendom competition.



Little-known fact: Hyun Seung-hee is a devoted fan of singer IU and was inspired to learn guitar because of her.

#5 Footballer Adama Traoré, 30 Known for his explosive speed and formidable physique, Adama Traoré Diarra is a Spanish professional footballer. He made a significant impact as a right winger for Wolverhampton Wanderers.



Traoré is celebrated for his electrifying dribbling skills and has represented Spain internationally, showcasing his unique talent on the global stage.



Little-known fact: Adama Traoré Diarra speaks six languages: Bambara, Catalan, Spanish, English, French, and Portuguese.

#6 Tennis Player Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 25 Known for her competitive spirit and powerful play, Italian professional tennis player Elisabetta Cocciaretto has carved a significant path in the sport. She achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 29 and secured two WTA Tour singles titles. Cocciaretto notably contributed to Italy's back-to-back Billie Jean King Cup victories in 2024 and 2025.



Little-known fact: Elisabetta Cocciaretto holds a degree in law from the University of Camerino, demonstrating her commitment to academics alongside her athletic pursuits.

#7 Singer Tina Karol, 41 Renowned for her powerful vocals and influential stage presence, Tina Karol is a Ukrainian singer, actress, and television presenter. Born Tetiana Hryhorivna Liberman, she captivated international audiences representing Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006.



Karol has garnered multiple "Singer of the Year" awards and serves as a long-standing mentor on The Voice of Ukraine, shaping emerging talent.



Little-known fact: Before her rise to fame, Tina Karol experienced discrimination due to her Jewish last name, Tetiana Liberman.

#8 Footballer Mohamed Hany, 30 An Egyptian professional footballer, Mohamed Hany Gamal El-Demerdash, is widely recognized for his defensive prowess and attacking contributions as a right-back. He has achieved significant success with Egyptian giants Al Ahly. Hany's career highlights include numerous Egyptian Premier League titles and multiple CAF Champions League victories, solidifying his status in African football.





#9 Football Player Brent Celek, 41 American professional football executive Brent Celek, born in Cincinnati, Ohio, is renowned for his impactful 11-season career as a tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles. He earned a Super Bowl LII championship with the team before transitioning to roles as a real estate entrepreneur and Eagles personnel consultant.



Little-known fact: He was not invited to the NFL combine before being drafted by the Eagles in 2007.

#10 Politician Vivian Balakrishnan, 65 A dedicated public servant and skilled diplomat, Vivian Balakrishnan has long shaped Singapore’s global presence. He currently serves as the nation’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, following a distinguished medical career as an ophthalmologist. Balakrishnan has also championed the Smart Nation Initiative and previously held several key ministerial portfolios.



Little-known fact: Before entering politics, Vivian Balakrishnan hosted the series Health Matters on Singapore television in the 1990s.