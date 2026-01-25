Who Is Tina Karol? Tina Karol is a Ukrainian singer known for her powerful pop and soul vocals and influential presence in the country’s entertainment industry. She has garnered widespread acclaim as an artist and television personality. Her breakout moment arrived in 2006 when she represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest, captivating a global audience with her performance. Karol’s consistent musical success and charismatic stage presence solidified her as a national icon.

Full Name Tina Karol Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Widowed Nationality Ukrainian Ethnicity Ukrainian, Jewish Education R. Glier Kyiv Institute of Music, National Aviation University Father Hryhoriy Liberman Kids Veniamin Ohir

Early Life and Education Born Tetiana Hryhorivna Liberman in Orotukan, Russia, Tina Karol moved to Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, at the age of six. Her father, Hryhoriy Liberman, was from Vashkivtsi, Ukraine. She performed with a Jewish Agency dancing ensemble as a teenager, singing in Hebrew and Yiddish. Karol pursued her musical education at the R. Glier Kyiv Institute of Music and later attended the National Aviation University. She participated in numerous singing contests and musicals, developing her versatile artistic talents.

Notable Relationships Tina Karol married her producer Yevhen Ohir in 2008, and their son, Veniamin Ohir, was born later that year. Ohir tragically passed away in 2013 at the age of 32 from stomach cancer, leaving Karol a widow. She has since focused on her career and raising their son.

Career Highlights Tina Karol’s career is marked by significant achievements in music and television, establishing her as a prominent Ukrainian entertainer. She notably represented Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2006, finishing seventh with her song “Show Me Your Love.” She has also been a multi-time recipient of the “Singer of the Year” award at both the YUNA Music Award and M1 Music Awards, and was named “The most beautiful Woman of Ukraine” by VIVA! magazine three times. Karol has served as a mentor on The Voice of Ukraine from 2013 to 2021 and a judge for Vidbir, Ukraine’s national selection for Eurovision. Recognized for her contributions, Karol was honored with the title of People’s Artist of Ukraine in 2017. Her charitable foundation, established in 2014, focuses on assisting children’s oncology departments in Ukrainian hospitals.