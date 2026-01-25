Who Is Adama Traoré? Adama Traoré Diarra is a Spanish professional footballer, known for his explosive pace and incredible physical strength as a right winger. His dynamic style of play often leaves defenders struggling. He first gained widespread attention with Wolverhampton Wanderers, notably in October 2019 when he scored two goals in a 2-0 victory against reigning champions Manchester City. This performance cemented his reputation as a formidable attacker.

Full Name Adama Traoré Diarra Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $31.8 million Nationality Spanish Ethnicity African Education La Masia Academy Father Abdoulaye Traoré Mother Fatumata Traoré Siblings Moha Traoré

Early Life and Education Born in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain, Adama Traoré Diarra grew up in a working-class neighborhood with Malian immigrant parents, Baba and Fatum Mata. His older brother, Moha, also pursued a career in football. He joined Barcelona’s prestigious La Masia youth academy at the age of eight in 2004, developing his skills within one of the world’s most renowned footballing institutions.

Notable Relationships Adama Traoré Diarra maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed long-term relationships or marriages. He is not known to have any children, keeping his focus on his professional football career.

Career Highlights Adama Traoré Diarra’s career truly took off at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where his electrifying dribbling and powerful runs became a Premier League sensation. He notably scored two goals against Manchester City in October 2019. His impactful performances led to him winning the PFA Player of the Month award for January 2020, recognized for his significant contributions to his team. Beyond club success, Traoré has represented Spain at both youth and senior international levels, making his senior debut in 2020.