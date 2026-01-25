Who Is Lil Mosey? Lathan Moses Stanley Echols is an American rapper and singer-songwriter known for his melodic flow and trap-infused tracks. He quickly established a significant presence in the modern hip-hop scene. His breakout moment arrived with the 2020 single “Blueberry Faygo,” which soared to number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This viral hit cemented his status as a mainstream artist.

Full Name Lathan Moses Stanley Echols Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Mountlake Terrace High School, Shorecrest High School Siblings Quinnell

Early Life and Education Born on January 25, 2002, in Seattle, Washington, Lathan Moses Stanley Echols was raised by his mother in the city’s north end. His father is of mixed Black and Puerto Rican heritage, while his mother is White. Echols began rapping in eighth grade, attending Mountlake Terrace High School and later Shorecrest High School, before leaving to pursue his burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships Lil Mosey’s public relationships have been few and primarily kept private. He was previously linked to Lucia Manfredi. As of recent reports, the rapper maintains a single status and has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights Lil Mosey’s career took off with his 2017 single “Pull Up,” which earned RIAA gold certification and secured him a deal with Interscope Records. His debut album, Northsbest, followed in 2018. The 2020 single “Blueberry Faygo” became his most successful track, peaking at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and garnering over 1.3 billion global streams for its parent album, Certified Hitmaker. He also established his own record label, Certified Hitmakers, in 2020.