Who Is Mohamed Hany? Mohamed Hany Gamal El-Demerdash is an Egyptian professional footballer, celebrated for his dynamic play as a right-back. He has established himself as a key defensive and attacking force for his club and country. Hany rose to prominence with Egyptian Premier League club Al Ahly, a powerhouse in African football. His consistent performances secured multiple domestic and continental titles, marking him as an integral part of their success.

Full Name Mohamed Hany Gamal El-Demerdash Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Net Worth $1.6 million Nationality Egyptian Education Al Ahly Youth Academy

Early Life and Education By nine years old, Mohamed Hany was already honing his football skills, entering the prestigious Al Ahly youth academy in 2005. His formative years were dedicated to developing as a defender in Cairo, Egypt. His progression through Al Ahly’s ranks was steady, culminating in his promotion to the senior team in 2014. This early immersion shaped his career path, setting the stage for professional success.

Notable Relationships Mohamed Hany’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public eye. No confirmed partners or spouses have been publicly announced. Information regarding any children of the footballer is not publicly available, maintaining the private nature of his personal life.