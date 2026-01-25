Who Is Elisabetta Cocciaretto? Elisabetta Cocciaretto is an Italian professional tennis player, recognized for her tenacious spirit and aggressive play on the WTA Tour. Hailing from Ancona, she has consistently demonstrated a formidable presence on court, earning her a place among Italy’s top tennis talents. Her breakout arrived with the 2026 Hobart International title, building on her first WTA singles victory at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne. These triumphs showcased her competitive drive and ability to perform under pressure, solidifying her rising international profile.

Full Name Elisabetta Cocciaretto Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (166 cm) Net Worth $3.2 million Nationality Italian Education University of Camerino Father Piero Cocciaretto Mother Jessica Marcozzi Siblings Alessandro

Early Life and Education An early love for sports blossomed in Ancona, Italy, where Elisabetta Cocciaretto was born to Piero and Jessica Marcozzi. Her father, an amateur tennis player, fostered her interest in the sport, leading her to free classes at the Circolo Tennis in Porto San Giorgio at age five. Beyond the court, Cocciaretto pursued academics, earning a law degree from the University of Camerino. She also found joy in swimming and dancing during her formative years, balancing diverse passions with her developing tennis career.

Notable Relationships Elisabetta Cocciaretto maintains a private stance regarding her personal relationships, with no widely publicized romantic partnerships. Her focus has primarily remained on her burgeoning professional tennis career. There have been no public reports or confirmations of current partners or children. Cocciaretto’s public life centers on her achievements and progress within the world of tennis.

Career Highlights Elisabetta Cocciaretto’s tennis career is defined by significant singles victories and impactful team achievements. She clinched her second WTA Tour singles title at the 2026 Hobart International, adding to her first win at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne. She also reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 29 in August 2023. Beyond individual success, Cocciaretto played a crucial role in Italy’s triumphs at the Billie Jean King Cup in both 2024 and 2025. Her contributions helped secure two consecutive titles, highlighting her valuable team presence.