Who Is Lee Jun-ho? Lee Jun-ho is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor, widely recognized for his versatile performances. He has cultivated a dynamic career across both music and screen. He first gained notice as a compelling villain in the drama Good Manager. His complex portrayal earned him early critical acclaim, shifting perceptions of idol-actors.

Full Name Lee Jun-ho Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $16.6 million Nationality South Korean Education Sewon High School, Howon University, Sejong University Siblings Older sister

Early Life and Education Lee Jun-ho grew up in Seoul, South Korea, where his early interest shifted from filmmaking to acting by fourth grade. Performance became his core passion, directly foreshadowing a future in entertainment. He attended Sewon High School, actively engaging in its drama club and various competitions. Jun-ho furthered his education, earning a Bachelor’s in Acting from Howon University and a Master’s in Cinematography from Sejong University.

Notable Relationships Lee Jun-ho has maintained a notably private personal life throughout his career. No public reports of current romantic relationships or marriages have surfaced. The accomplished actor has no publicly known children. He remains dedicated to his extensive acting and music commitments.

Career Highlights Lee Jun-ho’s career as an actor gained significant momentum with his role in the 2021 drama The Red Sleeve. His compelling performance earned him the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor, a groundbreaking achievement for an idol-actor. Beyond acting, Jun-ho rose to prominence as a member of the acclaimed K-pop boy band 2PM. He has also forged a successful solo music career, releasing multiple self-composed Japanese EPs and Korean albums that topped charts. His accolades include the Grand Prize for Actor of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards and the Top Excellence Award at the APAN Star Awards, solidifying his stature in the entertainment industry.