Brent Celek: Bio And Career Highlights
Brent Celek
January 25, 1985
Cincinnati, Ohio, US
40 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Brent Celek?
Brent Steven Celek is an American former professional football tight end, recognized for his impactful eleven-season career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was known for his reliable blocking and receiving skills.
His breakout moment came with the Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LII, a hard-fought championship that capped off his dedicated tenure. Celek now brings his experience to real estate.
|Full Name
|Brent Steven Celek
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 4 inches (193 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$29.5 million
|Nationality
|American
|Education
|La Salle High School, University of Cincinnati
|Father
|Steve Celek
|Mother
|Debbie Celek
|Siblings
|Garrett Celek
|Kids
|Odessa Celek
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio, Brent Celek developed an early passion for football, attending La Salle High School where he excelled. His family had a strong background in construction and real estate.
He continued his collegiate career at the University of Cincinnati, where he further honed his skills, becoming a prominent player before entering the NFL Draft.
Notable Relationships
Brent Celek is married to Celeste Celek, with whom he shares a family life away from the public intensity of professional sports.
The couple has a daughter, Odessa Celek, and maintains a private but confirmed family presence.
Career Highlights
Celek’s NFL career culminated in a Super Bowl LII championship with the Philadelphia Eagles, a historic victory for the franchise. He played 175 regular-season games, accumulating 4,998 receiving yards.
Beyond his playing days, Celek transitioned into a professional football executive role with the Eagles and established a career as a real estate entrepreneur.
Signature Quote
“Dream Big. Work hard, and believe in yourself. Anything is possible.”
