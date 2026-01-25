Brent Celek in Philadelphia Eagles practice uniform, on the field during a training session.

Brent Celek

Born

January 25, 1985

Died
Birthplace

Cincinnati, Ohio, US

Age

40 Years Old

Horoscope

Aquarius

Who Is Brent Celek?

Brent Steven Celek is an American former professional football tight end, recognized for his impactful eleven-season career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was known for his reliable blocking and receiving skills.

His breakout moment came with the Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LII, a hard-fought championship that capped off his dedicated tenure. Celek now brings his experience to real estate.

Full NameBrent Steven Celek
GenderMale
Height6 feet 4 inches (193 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$29.5 million
NationalityAmerican
EducationLa Salle High School, University of Cincinnati
FatherSteve Celek
MotherDebbie Celek
SiblingsGarrett Celek
KidsOdessa Celek

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio, Brent Celek developed an early passion for football, attending La Salle High School where he excelled. His family had a strong background in construction and real estate.

He continued his collegiate career at the University of Cincinnati, where he further honed his skills, becoming a prominent player before entering the NFL Draft.

Notable Relationships

Brent Celek is married to Celeste Celek, with whom he shares a family life away from the public intensity of professional sports.

The couple has a daughter, Odessa Celek, and maintains a private but confirmed family presence.

Career Highlights

Celek’s NFL career culminated in a Super Bowl LII championship with the Philadelphia Eagles, a historic victory for the franchise. He played 175 regular-season games, accumulating 4,998 receiving yards.

Beyond his playing days, Celek transitioned into a professional football executive role with the Eagles and established a career as a real estate entrepreneur.

Signature Quote

“Dream Big. Work hard, and believe in yourself. Anything is possible.”

