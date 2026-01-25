Who Is Seunghee? Hyun Seung-hee is a South Korean singer and prominent main vocalist of the acclaimed K-pop group Oh My Girl. Her powerful vocal delivery and expressive stage presence distinguish her performances across various music genres. Her breakout moment arrived when Oh My Girl’s 2020 single “Dun Dun Dance” became a global hit, topping charts and expanding the group’s international fanbase. This vibrant track cemented her status as a versatile and engaging performer.

Full Name Hyun Seung-hee Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (159 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Korea Arts High School Father Hyun Byeong-gyu Mother Yoo Mi-sook Siblings Hyun Chae-hee

Early Life and Education Born in Chuncheon, Gangwon, South Korea, Hyun Seung-hee developed a passion for music from an early age, actively participating in local singing festivals. Her father encouraged this talent, even applying for her first television appearance on a national singing contest. She attended Cheonjeon Elementary School and Yubong Girls’ Middle School before honing her skills at Korea Arts High School, specializing in music. Her early exposure on programs like Star King and Superstar K2 foreshadowed her future career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Hyun Seung-hee has maintained a private personal life, and she has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationships in recent years. Her focus largely remains on her music career and group activities. While her dating history is not widely publicized, she has no children. The singer keeps details of her private life away from public scrutiny.

Career Highlights Hyun Seung-hee, as a lead vocalist of Oh My Girl, has delivered numerous hit songs, including “Secret Garden” and “Dolphin.” The group’s 2020 track “Dun Dun Dance” achieved significant chart success, further solidifying their position in the K-pop industry. Beyond group endeavors, she has showcased her versatility through OST contributions, such as “You Are” for the drama Temperature of Love, and acting roles in web dramas like Loss:Time:Life. Oh My Girl’s strong performance and second-place finish on the Mnet reality competition Queendom also marked a significant career achievement.