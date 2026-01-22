Happy birthday to Caitlin Clark , Dillon Brooks , and Andrew Thomas ! January 22 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Basketball Player Caitlin Clark, 24 A transformative American professional basketball player, Caitlin Clark has become a global phenomenon with her scoring prowess and captivating playmaking. Clark set the NCAA Division I all-time scoring record, capturing the attention of sports fans worldwide.



She was also named the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2024, leading to unprecedented interest in women's basketball.



Little-known fact: Growing up, Caitlin Clark often played basketball in boys' recreational leagues because there were no girls' leagues for her age group.

#2 Basketball Player Dillon Brooks, 30 Known for his fierce defensive intensity, Canadian professional basketball player Dillon Brooks has become a distinctive presence on the court. He earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2023 and led the Oregon Ducks to Pac-12 Player of the Year recognition in 2017. Brooks also helped Canada secure a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.



Little-known fact: Dillon Brooks overcame early struggles with learning disabilities, with his mother guiding his focus towards basketball.

#3 Football Player Andrew Thomas, 27 An American professional football offensive tackle, Andrew Ken Thomas, anchors the New York Giants' offensive line with his exceptional strength and technique. Drafted fourth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, he quickly became a standout player. Thomas earned a Second-team All-Pro selection in 2022, showcasing his elite talent.



Little-known fact: Andrew Thomas comes from a musically inclined family and sings in the church choir.

#4 Footballer Pau Cubarsí, 19 The Spanish professional footballer Pau Cubarsí Paredes has emerged as a defensive prodigy for FC Barcelona and the Spain national team. He quickly gained recognition for his composed play and exceptional ball distribution. Cubarsí achieved significant milestones, including becoming the youngest defender to debut in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.



Little-known fact: He became the youngest defender to ever play for the senior Spain national team, breaking a record previously held by Sergio Ramos.

#5 Footballer Vincent Aboubakar, 34 Known for his clutch performances and powerful striking ability, Vincent Aboubakar is a Cameroonian professional footballer and national team captain. He led Cameroon to an Africa Cup of Nations title in 2017, scoring the winning goal, and was the top scorer in the 2021 tournament.



Little-known fact: He is fond of reading and has studied a range of subjects, including metaphysics and philosophy.

#6 Actress Sami Gayle, 30 American actress Sami Gayle is celebrated for her thoughtful and layered performances across television and film. She began her career on Broadway.

Gayle is best known for her long-running role as Nicky Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods and for her early work in the Broadway revival of Gypsy.



Little-known fact: She was nationally ranked in Public Forum Debate and achieved two bids to the Tournament of Champions.

#7 Tennis Player Alizé Cornet, 36 Known for her fierce competitive spirit, French professional tennis player Alizé Cornet enjoyed a long career marked by significant upsets. She holds the women’s record for 69 consecutive Grand Slam appearances and reached her first major quarterfinal at the 2022 Australian Open.



She famously defeated world No. 1 Serena Williams three times.



Little-known fact: She made an appearance in a French TV series titled L'instit in 2000.

#8 Table Tennis Player Fan Zhendong, 29 Renowned for his explosive style, Chinese professional table tennis player Fan Zhendong achieved a career Grand Slam by securing Olympic singles gold at Paris 2024. He is celebrated for his aggressive play and consistent dominance, having been ranked among the world's top players for over a decade.



Little-known fact: Fan Zhendong's powerful game has earned him the affectionate nickname "Little Fatty" or "Xiao Pang" among fans and commentators.

#9 Ice Hockey Player Joshua Ho-Sang, 30 A Canadian professional ice hockey forward and rapper, Joshua Ho-Sang burst onto the scene with his first-round selection in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. Ho-Sang is widely recognized for his unique offensive skillset and expressive play on the ice, earning a Kelly Cup in 2024.



Little-known fact: His father, Wayne Ho-Sang, was a professional tennis player and a member of the reggae band Fujahtive.

#10 Singer and Model Kumi Sasaki, 30 Known for her charismatic leadership, Japanese television presenter and model Kumi Sasaki rose to prominence as the first captain of the idol group Hinatazaka46. She also became an exclusive model for the fashion magazine Ray, showcasing her versatility across entertainment. Beyond her group activities, Sasaki has hosted major events and engaged in unique brand collaborations.



Little-known fact: Kumi Sasaki is a devoted fan of the popular manga series One Piece, even participating in official collaboration projects.