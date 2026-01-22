Who Is Alizé Cornet? Alizé Cornet is a French professional tennis player known for her tenacious spirit and strategic play. Her consistent presence on the WTA Tour showcased remarkable longevity. She gained significant public attention by defeating world No. 1 Serena Williams three times in 2014. This included a memorable upset at Wimbledon, solidifying her reputation as a formidable opponent.

Full Name Alizé Cornet Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10.5 million Nationality French Father Francis Cornet Mother Patricia Cornet Siblings Sébastien Cornet

Early Life and Education Growing up in Nice, France, Alizé Cornet discovered tennis at four, encouraged by her family. She quickly excelled at the junior level, winning the French national 13-14 age group championship in 2004. This early success foreshadowed her professional career, which began formally in 2005 with a Roland Garros main draw wildcard.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Alizé Cornet’s personal life. From 2014 to 2022, she was publicly linked to Michael Kuzaj, who also served as her fitness coach. Cornet has no publicly confirmed children. As of now, she maintains a private stance regarding her current relationship status following her previous partnership.

Career Highlights Alizé Cornet holds the Open Era women’s record for most consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances. She impressively competed in 69 consecutive major tournaments, demonstrating exceptional durability and dedication over her career. A significant breakthrough came at the 2022 Australian Open. Cornet reached her first Grand Slam singles quarterfinal there, overcoming top seeds and showcasing her resilient playing style.