Who Is Pau Cubarsí? Pau Cubarsí Paredes is a Spanish professional footballer from the small Catalan village of Estanyol, known for his composed defensive play as a center-back. His remarkable talent and maturity on the field have quickly made him a standout figure in European football. He garnered significant attention in early 2024 with his FC Barcelona first-team debut, showcasing exceptional ball distribution and tactical awareness. Cubarsí’s impressive performances, especially in the UEFA Champions League, established him as a defensive prodigy.

Full Name Pau Cubarsí Paredes Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Dating Martina Riera Nationality Spanish Education La Masia Father Robert Cubarsí Mother Gloria Paredes Siblings Irene Cubarsí

Early Life and Education Pau Cubarsí Paredes began his football journey at local club Girona FC, before joining FC Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy in 2018 at just eleven years old. There, he refined his exceptional spatial awareness and tactical understanding, consistently playing above his age group. His parents, Robert Cubarsí and Gloria Paredes, along with his older sister Irene, provided a supportive and grounded upbringing in Estanyol. This family environment fostered the discipline and humility that define his approach to the game.

Notable Relationships Currently, Pau Cubarsí is reportedly dating Martina Riera, a relationship that has drawn some public attention. Given his burgeoning career, the young footballer’s personal life has remained relatively private. He has no children and, as of current information, maintains a focused approach on his professional development. His family, including his parents and sister, remain a significant part of his support system.

Career Highlights Pau Cubarsí’s rapid ascent includes becoming the youngest defender to debut in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase at 17 years and 50 days, earning him Player of the Match honors against Napoli. He quickly solidified his place in FC Barcelona’s first team, contributing to their success. He further distinguished himself by winning a gold medal with the Spain U23 team at the 2024 Paris Olympics and making his senior Spain national team debut. Cubarsí also secured his first senior club honors with FC Barcelona, including the Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey, and La Liga in the 2024/25 season.