Who Is Dillon Brooks? Dillon Brooks is a Canadian professional basketball player known for his tenacious defense and intense on-court presence. He consistently brings a fierce competitive spirit to every game. Brooks first drew significant attention during his college career at Oregon, earning Pac-12 Player of the Year honors in 2017. His standout play led to his selection in the NBA draft.

Full Name Dillon Brooks Gender Male Height 6 feet 7 inches (201 cm) Net Worth $15 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Biracial Education Father Henry Carr Catholic Secondary School, Findlay Prep, University of Oregon Father Unnamed Father Mother Anita Diane Brooks

Early Life and Education Basketball became a central focus for Dillon Brooks from a young age in Mississauga, Ontario, driven by the unwavering support of his mother, Anita Diane Brooks. She actively fostered his talent despite challenges like learning disabilities. He honed his skills through high school at Father Henry Carr Catholic Secondary School and Findlay Prep before attending the University of Oregon. There, he developed into a collegiate star, foreshadowing his professional career.

Notable Relationships Dillon Brooks maintains a private personal life, and public records do not indicate any high-profile romantic relationships. He has no publicly known children or confirmed partners, keeping details about his private life away from media scrutiny.

Career Highlights Dillon Brooks has carved out a notable career in professional basketball, earning NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2023 for his formidable play. Before that, he was recognized as the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2017, showcasing his collegiate dominance. He further expanded his impact on the international stage, helping the Canada national team secure a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Brooks also garnered the tournament’s Best Defensive Player award, underscoring his global defensive prowess.