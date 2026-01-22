Who Is Joshua Ho-Sang? Joshua Navarro Ho-Sang is a Canadian professional ice hockey forward and rapper, known for his unique offensive skill and expressive personality. He brings a creative flair to the ice that distinguishes his play. His breakout moment arrived when the New York Islanders selected him 28th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. This high draft position marked him as a promising talent, drawing significant attention early in his career.

Full Name Joshua Navarro Ho-Sang Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Net Worth $2.05 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Multiracial (Jamaican, Chinese, African, Chilean, Russian-Jewish, Swedish heritage) Education Windsor Spitfires, Niagara IceDogs Father Wayne Ho-Sang Mother Ericka Ho-Sang Siblings Khole Ho-Sang

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Joshua Ho-Sang grew up in a household rich with diverse cultural influences. His father, Wayne, a professional tennis player, and his mother, Ericka, a business analyst, instilled a strong work ethic. Ho-Sang developed his hockey talents within the Ontario Hockey League, playing for the Windsor Spitfires and later the Niagara IceDogs, where he honed his dynamic offensive game.

Notable Relationships Information regarding Joshua Ho-Sang’s high-profile romantic relationships is not widely publicized in available sources. His public focus has primarily centered on his professional hockey career and burgeoning rap ventures. He has no publicly confirmed children or co-parenting arrangements detailed in general media. His relationship status remains a private aspect of his life.

Career Highlights Joshua Ho-Sang’s career is highlighted by his selection in the first round, 28th overall, by the New York Islanders in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. This established him as a highly touted prospect entering professional hockey. He achieved a significant milestone by winning the 2024 Kelly Cup with the Florida Everblades, where he led all players in the playoffs with 17 assists, showcasing his playmaking abilities.